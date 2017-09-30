Tonya Pinkins to Lead World Premiere of TIME ALONE in Los Angeles

Belle Rêve Theatre Company presents their inaugural production of Time Alone, a World Premiere by Alessandro Camon (Academy Award nominee "The Messenger") starring Tony Award winner Tonya Pinkins (Jelly's Last Jam, Caroline or Change, ABC Scandal) and Alex Hernandez (Peter and the Starcatcher, Richard III NYC Public Theatre Mobile Unit), at Theatre 2, Los Angeles Theatre Center, 514 S Spring Street Los Angeles, September 30 to October 29 (Press Opening October 7).

The production is helmed by award-winning director Bart DeLorenzo (Geffen Playhouse Stage Kiss, Death of the Author; Founding Artistic Director Evidence Room). Time Alone is presented in association with The Latino Theatre Company.

Time Alone traces the parallel journeys of a young man convicted of killing a gang rival, and a woman whose son - a police officer - is murdered in the line of duty. Both end up in places of extreme loneliness - a solitary confinement prison cell, and the silent house of the bereaved. As time itself seems to unravel, their tales both contrast and mirror each other, providing answers to each other's questions - until they find new doors to life.

Playwright Alessandro Camon says, "Time Alone is born out of my ongoing period of research and volunteer work in the California juvenile justice and prison systems. I have been particularly interested in solitary confinement, which I studied in some depth. As part of my research, I visited Pelican Bay State Prison, where I was given access to the Secure Housing Unit. I wrote about the hunger strikes in Pelican Bay for the LA Review of Books, but I wanted to write about it in dramatic form."

He continued, "I am also interested in the experiences of crime survivors - particularly, people who lost loved ones to murder. I wanted to write dramatically about this, too. The characters in the play are fictional, but directly inspired by reality. In this sense, they are not unlike the characters of my screenplay 'The Messenger,' which dealt with the US Army's casualty notification process, as a way to shed light on the human cost of war."

Belle Rêve Theatre Company Executive Producer Michelle M. Núñez says, "Among other themes, our inaugural production 'Time Alone' speaks to the complexities of criminal justice, especially solitary confinement, and the relationship between perpetrators of crimes and victims. Telling stories through theatre can expand the conversation in unique ways, and we aim to do so with the Anti-Recidivism Coalition (headed by film producer Scott Budnick), as well as opinion leaders, lawmakers, and other advocacy groups. The goal is to raise awareness and promote engagement, putting theatre right at the heart of the issues that affect our community." There will be a post-performance discussion on Friday, October 13 included with admission.

The creative team for Time Alone includes Scenic Design by Francois-Pierre Couture, Lighting Design by Pablo Santiago-Brandwein, Sound Design by John Zalewski, Projection Design by Keith Skretch, and Costume Design by Ingrid Ferrin. Gabe Figueroa serves as Production Manager, and Wayne Nakasone serves as Technical Director. Casting is by Beth Lipardi.

Time Alone begins previews Saturday, September 30, opens on Saturday, October 7, and is performed through Sunday, October 29 at Los Angeles Theatre Center, Theatre 2, 514 S Spring Street Los Angeles. The performance schedule is Thursday -Saturday at 8p; Monday at 7:30p; Sundays at 3p and 5p. Tickets are available now at www.thelatc.org/timealone or by calling 213-489-0994.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS:

Tonya Pinkins (Anna Jackson) is a Tony award-winning actress, singer, author, activist and educator. She portrays Susan Thompson on "Madame Secretary," Ethel Peabody on "Gotham" on FOX TV, Miz Mimi Corcoran on Hulu's "11/22/63" and Sandra on "Scandal." She will appear in the films "Mercy" and "The Book of Henry."

Tonya appeared in "Rasheeda Speaking" (Lortel and Outer Critics Circle Nominations) opposite Dianne Wiest at The New Group. Tonya's Broadway credits include: "Holler If Ya Hear Me," "A Time To Kill," "Radio Golf," "Merrily We Roll Along," "Chronicle of a Death Foretold," "The Wild Party" and "Caroline or Change" (Winner - Obie, Lucile Lortel Award, LA Drama Critics Circle Award; Nominations for Olivier, NAACP Theatre Award, Tony Award, Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk, Drama League), "Play On" (Tony, Joseph Jefferson nominations) , Jelly's Last Jam (Winner Tony Award, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Clarence Derwent). She has also been nominated for The Joseph Jefferson Citation, the Helen Hayes Award, Soap Opera Digest Award and The Onstage Award. Other Off-Broadway Credits include "Milk Like Sugar, "Hurt Village," Shakespeare in the Park: "All's Well That Ends Well," "The Merry Wives of Windsor" and "Measure for Measure."

Her book Get Over Yourself: How to Drop the Drama and Claim the Life You Deserve has been changing lives since its publication in 2006. She has taught master classes at Yale University as Beinecke Fellow, Rutgers, ACT, UT Austin, University of Louisville, University of San Diego, City College of New York and she teaches third-year undergraduates at Atlantic Theater School at NYU.

She was Heather Dalton on CBS's "As The World Turns" and Livia Frye Cudhey on ABC's "All My Children." Other screen credits include "24", "Army Wives," "Law and Order" and "The Strain."

Alex Hernandez (Gabriel Wayland) will next be seen in the third season of the smash hit series, "UnREAL" opposite Shiri Appleby and Constance Zimmer. Most recently, he starred as Demetrius in The Public Theater's presentation of " A Midsummer's Night Dream" at The Delacorte for Shakespeare in the Park, opposite Phylicia Rashad and Annaleigh Ashford.

Other notable theater credits include Roundabout Theater Company's production of "Kingdom Come," Tony award-winning "Peter and the Starcatcher" at New World Stages, "Richard lll" for The Public Theater's Mobile Unit, "Wanderlust" at La Mama, and numerous leading roles with the Actors Theater of Louisville.

Alex can be seen in the coming of age film, "Millie and the Lords," directed by Jennica Carmona, and has also been seen in films such as "Samuel's Game" and "The Offliners." On television, Alex was recently seen in a major recurring arc on the final season of the hit Netflix series, "Hemlock Grove." He has appeared in guest star and recurring roles on "Black Box," "Alpha House," "Blue Bloods," and "Law & Order: SVU." He also starred as a series regular in the pilot "Blanco" for Cinemax.

Alex is also well-known to videogame audiences for his voiceover work. He was the voice behind 'Lincoln Clay' in MAFIA III for which he received a BAFTA Games Award nomination in 2017.

Alessandro Camon, (Playwright) is a writer and producer born in Italy and currently living in Los Angeles. He is best known for writing "The Messenger", a contemporary drama about military officers delivering casualty notifications, with writer/director Oren Moverman. The screenplay was nominated for an Academy Award, Spirit Award, and Humanitas Award, and it won the Silver Bear for Best Screenplay at the Berlin Film Festival. Alessandro's producing credits include "Owning Mahowny," "Thank You For Smoking," "The Cooler," "American Psycho," "Bad Lieutenant: New Orleans" and "Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps." He is currently writing "Black Lion," with Andrew Garfield attached to star.

Alessandro started his career in Italy, as a television programming executive and film critic. He holds a Degree in Philosophy from the University of Padua, Italy and an MA in Film from UCLA. He has published several books and articles on film and popular culture, both in English and Italian, and is a contributor to Salon.com and the Los Angeles Review of Books. Alessandro is married to film producer SuzAnne Warren ("The Last King of Scotland," "Edge of Darkness," "Hacksaw Ridge").

Bart DeLorenzo (Director) is the Founding Artistic Director of the Evidence Room Theater. Recent work includes "Stage Kiss" and the premieres of "Death of the Author," 'Coney Island Christmas," and "Joan Rivers: A Work in Progress at the Geffen Playhouse"; the premieres of "tokyo fish story," "Fast Company," "Doctor Cerberus" and "Shipwrecked!: An Entertainment" at South Coast Repertory; "Annapurna' with The New Group (Off-Broadway); "Kiss, Go Back to Where You Are," and "A Number" at the Odyssey Theatre; "Need to Know" at Rogue Machine Theatre; "Cymbeline" at A Noise Within; "The Projectionist" at the Kirk Douglas, and "The Night Watcher" at Washington's Studio Theatre. ReceNT Productions with Evidence Room include "The False Servant," "Passion Play," "Ivanov," "Margo Veil," and "The Receptionist." He currently serves on the faculty at California Institute of the Arts. For his work, he has received LA Drama Critics Circle Awards including the Milton Katselas Award for career achievement, LA Weekly awards, Backstage Garlands, and TCG's Alan Schneider Director Award.

Belle Rêve Theatre Company - Founded in 2017 by Michelle M. Núñez, Belle Rêve Theatre Company's mission is to create a new home in Los Angeles for vibrant, exciting, provocative, world-class theatre for all. Our diverse collective will introduce previously underserved audiences to new productions that elevate the civic discourse, enrich the human spirit, and foster greater understanding of others. Belle Rêve Theatre Company is a 501(3)(c) non-profit organization. At least 20% of Belle Rêve tickets go to underserved and impacted communities, without charge, through the generous support of our public minded partner organizations and individuals. Belle Rêve is sponsored in-part by the Eli and Edythe Broad Foundation.

