Tonya Pinkins Discusses Her New Film RED PILL and More on Backstage LIVE With Richard Ridge

Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! On August 7, he chatted with the incredible Tonya Pinkins about her new film, Red Pill, and more!

Tonya talked about how she wore many hats in the process of creating this film, including director, producer, writer, actress, costume designer, and scenic designer. "I was cooking meals for people until we got our caterer," she said.

"The more people you have involved, the more people you have opinions to answer to," she said. "So, I greenlit my movie and the buck stops with me. It's my taste, it's my choice. Yes, I have people I consult with, but ultimately, I've got to please myself. I've never had that experience really in my career."

Tonya discussed the incredible way the cast came to be.

"I wrote this with Ruben Blades and Luba Mason in mind," she said. "Then they invited me to their house for dinner and one of the first things Ruben had said to me is, 'You know, you really gotta make your own movies right now.' And I reached into my bag and I pulled out my script and said, 'Well, speaking of which...'"

The film was shot in 10 days, a timeframe which garnered lots of skepticism from people Tonya consulted with.

"I was like 'You know what? I have a bunch of theatre actors. We can make this film in 10 days,'" she said.

She went on to talk about the film's cast and creative team, and the roles they play, as well as all of their impressive past credits. She also talked about the story of the film, which is themed around the upcoming election.

Tonya also gave advice to those who may be looking to move forward with their own projects. "

"My advice is, stop looking for approval before you do it," she said. "Trust that you have a vision and that is the vision that somebody else wants to see. So say yes to yourself, get started, and all the other people will come along."

Throughout the rest of the interview, Tonya discussed the importance of voting, Black Lives Matter, highlights from her career, and more.

Watch the full interview here.

Tony award-winning Black actress Tonya Pinkins has written, directed and produced her first feature film which will be released this fall. RED PILL, a political thriller, was from its inception in 2019 a scary wake-up call about American politics. The remarkably prescient film about the current political climate is profoundly relevant right now. The weaponization of Whiteness and White Supremacy themes in the film resonate with today's fervor, particularly during #Uprising2020 and as the Becky/Karen trope assumes a greater place in White consciousness.

Pinkins is a multi-award-winning actress, author, and educator. She is 2019-2022 Fulbright Specialist. Her short film, What Came After, which she produced, directed and adapted with Christopher Oscar Pena from his play, premiered at The New York Short Festival in 2016 and was an official selection in 2017 Sociopolitical Short Festival, Artemis Women in Action Film Festival, National Black Film Festival - Houston, Equality Film Festival, Blow-Up International Arthouse Festival - Chicago, Womyn in Media Newark, Women's Only Entertainment Film Festival, Queens World Film festival, New Filmmakers New York Festival and WIM-Ns Women's Film Festival. She directed Lighthouse Lili for RipFEST. Tonya has trained with esteemed directors such as Michael Satrazemis (producing Director Fear of the Walking Dead), Charlotte Brandstrom (Madam Secretary), Melanie Mayron (Famous In Love), and Nick Copus (Gotham).

Pinkins co-wrote, produced and directed Truth and Reconciliation of Womyn (The Tank, Deepak Home Base, The Commons, and The #HealMeToo Festival). She has directed: Till We Meet Again at the 14th Street Y, Paul Robeson: The Opera at Trilogy Opera Company, Bring It On at Black Spectrum Theater, Exit: An Illusion by Marita Bonner for American Bard Theater's "Visionary Voices," The Gospel According to Miss Roj from The Colored Museum for Project One Voice at The Kimble Theater, Vagina Monologues for V-Day at The World Health Ministry Conference in Mexico, A Visit Home by Jeffrey Sweet at New Eclectic Voices, The Klucking of Hens by Carol Lockwood at New Professional Theater, Lord's Resistance by Camille Darby at the National Black Theater Festival in Winston Salem, and Dead People's Things by Patricia Ione Lloyd at Red Circle Rising. Tonya co-directed Laryy Powell's Easy To Love in the Fire This Time Festival and For Colored Boys by Jesse Alick in 48 Hours in Harlem. She has been developing Blaine Teamer's #BoxSeats at NYTW and National Black Theater's Monday Night Reading series.

Tonya is a Tony, Obie Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Lortel Award winning actor. She teaches privately and at The Atlantic Theater School's NYU program. Tonya is the author of Get OVER YOURSELF: How to Drop The Drama and Claim The Life You Deserve (Hachette Books). Tonya works with The African American Policy Forum and actively supports #SayHerName and TheMovementForBlackLives among other causes and organizations.

Pinkins socio-political horror film, Red Pill, stars Catherine Curtin, Kathryn Erbe Colby Minifie, Luba Mason, Adesola Osakalumi, Jake O'Flaherty, Tonya Pinkins and Rubén Blades.

