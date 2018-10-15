Tony-Winning Designer Clint Ramos to Lead Fordham's Design and Production Major

Decorated designer Clint Ramos, currently represented on Broadway by Once On This Island and Torch Song, has just joined the staff at Fordham University heading up their Design and Production track.

Ramos recently taught a theatre history course at the university and will return in the spring to teach costume and set design courses and run workshops. When asked about his teaching philosophy, Ramos replied, "I don't really try to think of teaching as 'I want to create these theater artists.' For me, I really just want them to come out of the program as really good citizens with a solid identity. That's above anything else."

Ramos's notable set/costume designs include the Broadway productions of Sunday in the Park With George, Six Degrees of Separation, In Transit, Eclipsed (Tony Winner), The Elephant Man (Broadway, West End), Violet. Off Broadway he designed, Here Lies Love (NY, London), Sweet Charity, Bella, Familiar and Booty Candy, He has over 200 regional and international credits. Awards: Tony Award (first person of color to win in his category), Obie Award for Sustained Excellence, 3 Lortels, TDF Irene Sharaff Award, 2 ATW Henry Hewes, Helen Hayes. Upcoming: Torch Song Trilogy, Robert O'Hara's Mankind, Relevance, Warhol/Capote.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

