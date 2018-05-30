WICKED Book Writer Winnie Holzman to Be Honored at At The Actors Fund's Tony Awards Viewing Party

The Actors Fund announced today an exciting line-up of presenters and performers for The Actors Fund's 22nd Annual Tony Awards Viewing Party.

Shoshana Bean (Broadway's "Wicked"), Paul Dooley (Disney's "Cars" trilogy), Wilson Cruz ("13 Reasons Why," "My So-Called Life") and Jessica Marie Garcia (Netflix's "On My Block," ABC Family's "Huge") will make special appearances to pay tribute to Emmy and Tony Award nominee Winnie Holzman who is being honored with the Julie Harris Award for Artistic Achievement.

Hosted by "Criminal Minds" star Kirsten Vangsness, this year's gala will take place on Sunday, June 10, 2018 (3:30-8:00pm) at Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles. The evening will feature "green carpet" arrivals, cocktail hour, gala dinner, live performances, silent auction, and the West Coast's exclusive live feed of the 2018 Tony Awards broadcast from New York City. Tickets are currently on sale at www.actorsfund.org/TonyParty2018.

Winnie Holzman is the co-writer (with songwriter Stephen Schwartz) of the hit Broadway musical "Wicked." She got her start writing for Marshall Herskovitz and Ed Zwick's acclaimed television series "thirtysomething." With their guidance, she created the series "My So-Called Life" starring Claire Danes. She also worked on Herskovitz and Zwick's series "Once and Again," and with her daughter, Savannah Dooley, on the ABC Family Series "Huge." Most recently she collaborated with Cameron Crowe on the Showtime series "Roadies." She is currently writing the screenplay for the film version of "Wicked."

The Julie Harris Award for Artistic Achievement has been presented in past years to Julie Harris, Gwen Verdon, Lauren Bacall, Charles Durning, Jason Alexander, Carol Channing, Tyne Daly, Rita Moreno, Stockard Channing, James Earl Jones, Liza Minnelli, Jerry Herman, Tommy Tune, Chita Rivera, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Hal Holbrook, Barbara Cook and Betty Buckley.

The Actors Fund's Tony Awards Viewing Party is presented by The Writers Guild Of America, West, and is also supported by U.S. Bank, Actors' Equity Association, Marjorie Goodson, Nederlander Theaters, SAG-AFTRA and United Airlines. The Tony Awards live broadcast is made possible with the kind permission of CBS, Tony Awards Productions, The American Theatre Wing, The Broadway League and DIRECTV.

Individual tickets are $300 (limit six per person) and tables of 10 start at $3500. For sponsorship and ticket inquiries, please contact Louie Anchondo, Director of Special Events, at lanchondo@actorsfund.org or 323-330-2428.

