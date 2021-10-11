Tony-Winner Shuler Hensley Named City Springs Theatre Company's Artistic Director

City Springs Theatre Company has announced Shuler Hensley as its new Artistic Director. The Tony award winner has been an integral part of the company from its inception in 2017 but will now take on a more prominent role, working closely with recently named Executive Director, Natalie DeLancey.

Shuler Hensley, a native of Marietta, Georgia, is a distinguished, multi-award-winning Broadway, Off-Broadway, film, and television actor. Hensley most recently starred on Broadway as Tom Kettle in Jez Butterworth's "The Ferryman," directed by Sam Mendes and Two Plays in Rep at the Cort Theatre: "Waiting for Godot" and "No Man's Land," opposite Sir Ian McKellen and Sir Patrick Stewart. He has also starred as Charlie in Royal Theatre Bath's critically acclaimed production of "The Whale," the Monster in the original Broadway and West End productions of Mel Brook's "Young Frankenstein," Javert in Broadway's "Les Misérables," and Jud Fry in "Oklahoma!," which earned him the Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Olivier awards.

Hensley has also starred as Oscar in The New Group's production of "Sweet Charity," opposite Sutton Foster, The Grinch in "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" in Chicago and Madison Square Garden, and Tony in New York City Center's Encore! production of "The Most Happy Fella." He appeared in "Carousel" at Avery Fisher Hall with the New York Philharmonic, which was nationally broadcast on PBS. He also appeared in "All About Us," at the Wesport Playhouse and "The Phantom of the Opera" in Hamburg, Germany.

"Having been City Springs Theatre Company's Associate Artistic Director since the beginning, I am excited to accept the role of Artistic Director, where I can continue to support and work with the Atlanta theatre community," said Hensley. "My goal is, and has always been, to deepen the connection between our Atlanta theatre family with the talent, resources and support of the Broadway district. It is my honor to have the opportunity to further enhance this mission, here at City Springs Theatre Company, throughout our fourth season and beyond."

Shuler is also the namesake of the Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards - The Shuler Awards, where he first met and began working with Ms. DeLancey. Under the direction of

Hensley and DeLancey, the Awards Show earned its first Southeast Emmy Award for Live Special Event Coverage in 2017 on Georgia Public Broadcasting.

"I am thrilled to welcome Shuler into his new role at City Springs Theatre Company and as my partner to usher in a new era," said Natalie DeLancey, who was named Executive Director of the company in July. "Together, we look forward to expanding City Springs Theatre's role as Atlanta's home for musical theatre featuring Broadway talent and leading regional artists, developing a place of rigorous artistic training for the next generation, and continuing our commitment of excellence to the Sandy Springs community and beyond."

City Springs Theatre Company recently opened its fourth season at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center with a critically acclaimed production of the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic, "The Sound of Music." This December, City Springs Theatre Company is producing "Mistletoe Magic," a holiday musical revue, presented in partnership with the Performing Arts Center. 3-pack subscriptions are also on sale for the remaining productions in the 2021-22 season: "A Chorus Line," (directed by Tony recipient and original cast member Baayork Lee), "The Color Purple," and "West Side Story."

To purchase tickets, visit www.CitySpringsTheatre.com.