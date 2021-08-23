Tony Winner Rachel Bay Jones Joins THE GOOD DOCTOR

Tony winner Rachel Bay Jones has been added to the cast of the fifth season of ABC's The Good Doctor in a currently undisclosed role!

Jones' character will appear in the season premiere, set for September 27th, according to Deadline.

Noah Galvin, a former Broadway Evan Hansen, has also been promoted to series regular from his previous guest actor credit. Jones won the Tony Award for playing Heidi Hansen in that same musical in 2017.

Jones' Broadway credits include Dear Evan Hansen (Tony Award, 2017), Pippin, Hair (Mother, Buddhadalirama); Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (u/s-performed Lucia). She has also appeared on the television shows "Modern Family" and "God Friended Me," as well as the film "Ben Is Back".