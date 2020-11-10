Tony Winner Priscilla Lopez Will Star in CHRISTMAS AGAIN on Disney Channel

The movie has begun filming in Chicago.

Production is underway on the Disney Channel Original Movie "Christmas Again," a heartwarming comedy about the magic of Christmas and creating new Christmas traditions.

Priscilla Lopez stars. Lopez is a Tony, Obie, Drama Desk winner whose Broadway credits include Anna in the Tropics, Sisters Rosensweig, Nine, Hollywood/Ukraine, Lysistrata, A Chorus Line, Pippin, Company, Her First Roman, Henry Sweet Henry, and Breakfast at Tiffany's. She has starred in films like Maid in Manhattan, Tony 'N Tina's Wedding, Center Stage, Revenge of the Nerds II, and Cheaper to Keep Her.

The movie, filming in Chicago, features a talented cast that includes Disney Channel fan-favorite Scarlett Estevez ("BUNK'D") along with Daniel Sunjata ("Manifest," "Rescue Me"), Alexis Carra ("Fosse/Verdon"), newcomer Ashlyn Jade Lopez, Tony Award®-winner Priscilla Lopez ("A Chorus Line"), Beth Lacke ("High School Musical: The Musical: The Series"), Tony Amendola ("Annabelle") and veteran comedic actor Gary Anthony Williams ("Star Wars Resistance"). Andy Fickman ("Race to Witch Mountain") is directing the movie and will serve as an executive producer with long-time producing partner Betsy Sullenger, reuniting the successful team behind the Disney Channel hit series "Liv & Maddie." "Christmas Again" was written by Doan La ("Black Friday").

"Christmas Again" centers on Rowena "Ro" (Estevez), a high-spirited 11-year-old girl experiencing a lackluster Christmas. She's not handling her parents' (Sunjata and Carra) divorce well because she wants her life back the way it was-her parents back together, her dad's new girlfriend (Lacke) and son out of the picture, and their family traditions to remain the same.

After a disappointing celebration with her family, including sister Gabriela "Gabby" (Ashlyn Lopez), Abuela Sofia (Priscilla Lopez), and Abuelo Hector (Amendola), she makes a wish to a mall Santa (Williams) for a "do-over," and unexpectedly finds herself reliving Christmas day over and over ... and over again. Now, in order to break the strange magical loop, Ro must learn to love her modern blended family as it is, as well as the true meaning of Christmas.

