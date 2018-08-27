Tony Winner Nikki M. James Ties the Knot with Derk Alexander Oosterman

According to the New York Times, Tony winner Nikki M. James and Derk Alexander Oosterman tied the knot over the weekend in Amsterdam.

The couple met in 2014, while James was starring in Les Miserables, and Oosterman was visiting friends in New York. She told NYT: "When I saw him, I kept thinking how irritated I was that I hadn't brushed my hair or put makeup on. I was playing Eponine, so I had dirt on my face and my hair was a mess. I was sitting at the end of the bar where there was a mirror, and I kept catching glimpses of myself and being embarrassed."

BroadwayWorld sends our congratulations to the happy couple!

James most recently starred in The Public Theatre's Shakespeare in the Park production of Twelfth Night. She also appeared this year in a guest arc on the hit series The Good Wife. She originated the role of Nabalungi in the hit Broadway musical, The Book of Mormon, for which she won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical. She went on to star as Éponine in the 2014 Broadway revival of LES MISERABLES. Other Theater Productions include All Shook Up and The Adventures of Tom Sawyer on Broadway, as well as Romeo and Juliet, Caesar and CLEOPATRA alongside Christopher Plummer, The Wiz, Twelfth Night, Bernarda Alba, House of Flowers and Preludes. She has appeared in a variety of TV shows such as 30 Rock, Law & Order: Criminal Intent and The Blacklist. Her film credits include Lucky Stiff and The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby.

