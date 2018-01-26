Tony Winner Leslie Odom Jr. to Star in Upcoming Thriller ONLY

Deadline reports that Tony-winning Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr. will join Freida Pinto in the upcoming thriller ONLY, written and directed by Takashi Doscher. The film will center on "Eva (Pinto), who might be the only woman left on Earth. After a mysterious plague threatens to kill every female on the planet, the lives and relationship of a young couple, Eva and Will (Odom Jr.), are put to the ultimate test as they try to survive the disease and the dangerous people who want to hunt her down."



Odom, Jr. most recently appeared on the big screen opposite Kenneth Branagh, Penelope Cruz and Judi Dench in Fox's MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS, The actor remains world-renowned for his Tony Award- and Grammy Award-winning turn as Aaron Burr in HAMILTON on Broadway. Odom Jr. starred in "Rent" at just 16 years old and kicked off a whirlwind acting career that saw him appear in Lucasfilm's 2012 "Red Tails" on the big screen as well as in high-profile recurring television roles on "Smash," "Person of Interest," "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" and many more. In 2015, his role in "Hamilton" earned him the Tony for Best Actor in a Musical and a Grammy as a principal singer on the cast album in the Best Musical Theater Album category.

Working with producer Joseph Abate, he released his self-titled debut album, "Leslie Odom Jr." which bowed at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Jazz Albums chart. Odom Jr. updated his 2016 holiday release "Simply Christmas" with an expanded deluxe edition, including four additional recordings for 2017. He will cap off the year starring in "Murder on the Orient Express" and will release a PBS Special and new album in 2018.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

