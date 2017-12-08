Tony Winner Geoffrey Rush Sues Daily Telegraph Over Published Sexual Allegations

Deadline reports that Tony winner Geoffrey Rush has filed defamation proceedings in Australia's federal court against The Daily Telegraph. The Oscar winner is seeking damages after the news publication reported allegations that the actor behaved inappropriately towards a female cast member during a 2015 production of KING LEAR.

In a brief press conference held in Melbourne today, Rush stated:

Today I have filed defamation proceedings against The Daily Telegraph in the Federal Court of Australia. It is an action I am taking in order to redress the slurs, innuendo and hyperbole they have created around my standing in the entertainment industry and greater community.



The Daily Telegraph has made false, pejorative and demeaning claims - splattering them with unrelenting bombast on its front pages.



This has created irreparable damage to my reputation, been extremely hurtful to my wife, my daughter and my son; to my extended family - and to many colleagues in the Film, Television and Theatre industry.



The situation is intolerable and I must now seek vindication of my good name through the courts.



Despite denying the allegations last week, Rush voluntarily stepped down as President of the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts. After announcing his decision, he stated, "It is unreasonable that my professional colleagues should be somehow associated with such allegations."



The Daily Telegraph is currently standing by its reporting, with editor Christopher Dore commenting, "The Daily Telegraph accurately reported the Sydney Theatre Company received a complaint alleging that Mr Geoffrey Rush had engaged in inappropriate behaviour. We will defend our position in court."

Rush starred on Broadway in the 2009 revival of EXIT THE KING, for which he won the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play and Drama Desk Award Outstanding Actor in a Play.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





Related Articles