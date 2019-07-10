Tony Winner Andrew Garfield and Michaela Coel to Guest Judge on RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UK

Andrew Garfield and Michaela Coel are the latest names to be Ru-vealed as celebrity guest judges on RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UK, due on BBC Three this autumn.

As a drag race uber fan, Andrew Garfield's Spidey-senses were sent in to overdrive at the chance of sitting next to Mama Ru herself.

Andrew appears as an extra special guest judge in the very first episode of Drag Race UK, where he gleefully serves up Hollywood realness and enthusiastic judging.

Whilst watching ten British queens take to the runway, in the first British adaptation of the show, the Tony award-winning actor and Academy Award nominee says: "The creativity is always totally outside the box and it's one of the many reasons I watch and love this show - when someone does something I wouldn't have thought of myself."

Andrew Garfield has also been nominated for two Golden Globe Awards, and two British Academy Film Awards.

Two-time Bafta-winning Michaela Coel (Black Mirror, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Chewing Gum) also jumped at the chance to be a judge on RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UK. The chewing gum actress served up realness, wit and glamour in her judging role.

On her love of drag, Michaela says: "I love that you have to dare, you have to dare and you have to drop all of your societal norms and restraints that you've been taught and you have to dare to embody something higher."

Michaela Coel won Best Female Performance in a Comedy Programme and Breakthrough Talent for her cult television series Chewing Gum.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK is the first UK adaption of the Emmy-winning series and global hit and will showcase the most fabulous drag queens that the UK has to offer and be searching for the UK's First Drag Superstar.

Michaela Coel and Andrew Garfield will feature as a celebrity judge for one separate episode each, where they will appear alongside RuPaul and Michelle Visage. Graham Norton and Alan Carr will appear as rotating resident judges across the eight-part series, as previously announced.

Masie Williams, Geri Horner and Jade Thirlwall have previously been announced as a celebrity guest judges.

The RuPaul's Drag Race franchise, including RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UK, is produced by World of Wonder.

Drag Race UK is commissioned by Fiona Campbell, Controller BBC Three and Kate Phillips, Controller, BBC Entertainment. The Executive Producers are RuPaul Charles, Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Sally Miles and Bruce McCoy, and the BBC Commissioning Editor is Ruby Kuraishe.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of the BBC





