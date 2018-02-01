Tony Nominee Louis Zorich Passes Away at 93

According to the Daily News, stage and screen star Louis Zorich passed away earlier this week. He was 93 years old.

Zorich was born in Chicago, Illinois, and attended Roosevelt College and Goodman Theater School of Drama. He had been married to Academy Award winning actress Olympia Dukakis since 1962.

In 1965, Zorich recorded and released an album on Folkways Records, entitled Moby Dick: Selections Read by Louis Zorich. One of Zorich's first major film roles was the Russian Constable in the 1971 film Fiddler on the Roof. He was featured in Popi and For Pete's Sake and played the role of Pete in the 1984 film The Muppets Take Manhattan. In 1986 he played a Swiss businessman in Club Paradise with Robin Williams, and in 1988 appeared as Nikos, the Greek millionaire, part of a group arriving in a yacht party, in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels with Steve Martin and Michael Caine. He also had a co-starring role in the critically acclaimed, albeit short-lived, TV comedy Brooklyn Bridge playing family patriarch Jules Berger.

Zorich earned a Tony nomination in 1969 for his performance in Hadrian VII. His numerous other Broadway Credits include: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Seconds From Broadway, Follies, She Loves Me, The Marriage of Figaro, Arms and the Man, Death of a Salesman, Herzl, They Knew What They Wanted, Goodtime Charley, Moonchildren, Fun City, The Condemned of Altona, The Country Wife, Danton's Death, The Odd Couple, Moby Dick, Becket

