Tony Nominee Josh Groban Joins Tony Danza for Netflix Dramedy THE GOOD COP

Internationally renowned singer, songwriter and actor Josh Groban is joining the cast of the upcoming Netflix series THE GOOD COP. Groban will play the role of Tony Jr., an earnest, obsessively honest NYPD detective who makes a point of always following the rules. Tony Jr. is son to Tony Sr., a disgraced, former NYPD officer who never followed the rules, played by Tony Danza. In The Good Cop, a new 10 episode one-hour dramedy series, this "odd couple" become unofficial partners as Tony Sr. offers his overly cautious son blunt, street-wise advice on everything from handling suspects to handling women.



Andy Breckman, the creator of Monk, serves as showrunner and executive producer of The Good Cop, with Randy Zisk (Bones, Monk), and Howard Klein (The Office, The Mindy Project) serving as executive producers. Danza also serves as a producer.



Possessing one of the most outstanding and instantly recognizable voices in music, singer, songwriter, and actor Josh Groban has entertained fans across the globe with his multi-platinum albums and DVDs (over 30 million sold worldwide), electrifying live performances, and comedic film and television appearances. The 35-year- old Los Angeles native is the only artist who has had two albums appear on the Top 20 Best-Selling Albums list of the past decade, according to Billboard.

He has appeared in the feature films Crazy, Stupid, Love, The Hollars, Coffee Town, and Muppets Most Wanted, as well as on NBC's The Office, FX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and CBS' The Crazy Ones. Groban has released seven studio albums, his 2001 self-titled 5x-platinum debut, 2003's 6x-platinum Closer, 2006's double-platinum Awake, 2007's 6x platinum Grammy-nominated Noel, 2010's gold-certified Illuminations, and 2013's gold- certified All That Echoes, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 chart, giving Groban his first No. 1 debut and third chart-topper. Groban earned Grammy Award nominations for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for his 2015 album Stages, a collection of some of the greatest songs from musical theater,

and 2016's Stages Live, which featured performances recorded at the historic Los Angeles Theater for his all-new PBS special Josh Groban: Stages Live. Over the summer, he embarked on an extensive North American tour to support Stages, entitled "Josh Groban: On Stage."

Also in 2016, Groban made his Broadway debut starring in the new musical NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812, which opened to glowing reviews and for which he as nominated for a 2016 Tony Award.



An active arts education philanthropist and advocate, Groban is a member of Americans for the Arts Artists Committee and Groban's Find Your Light Foundation helps enrich the lives of young people through arts, education, and cultural awareness.

