Obituaries
Tony Nominee Charles Kimbrough Passes Away at 86

The Tony-nominated actor appeared in the original productions of Sunday in the Park with George and Company.

Feb. 05, 2023  

According to various sources, Tony-nominated actor Charles Kimbrough passed away in Culver City, California on January 11th at the age of 86.

While he is most recognized for his Emmy-nominated performance as Jim Dial on Murphy Brown, Kimbrough had a long career on stage, starring as Jules in the original production of Sunday in the Park with George and garnering a Tony nomination for his performance as Harry in the original Company.

Former New York Times critic Ben Brantley paid tribute to Kimbrough's theatre roles on Twitter earlier this afternoon.

Kimbrough's credits include NY Philharmonic: My Fair Lady. Encores: No, No Nanette. Select Broadway: The Merchant of Venice, Accent on Youth, Hay Fever, Sunday in the Park..., Company (Tony Nomination), Cop-Out, Candide, Same Time, Next Year; The Water Engine. Off-Broadway: The Fourth Wall, Tartuffe, Sylvia, Later Life, Drinks Before Dinner, All in Love. TV: "Murphy Brown" (Emmy Nomination), "Ally McBeal," "The Nanny," "Family Guy," "The Love Boat - The Next Wave," "The Recovery Room," "Concealed Enemies," "Kojak." Film: Marci X, The Wedding Planner, The Good Mother, Switching Channels.

Kimbrough last appeared in Roundabout Theatre Company's Harvey, starring Jim Parsons. Watch a montage featuring his performance here:


