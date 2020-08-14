Lighting designer Howell Binkley, who won a 2016 Tony Award for his work on Hamilton, has passed away.

Tony Award-winning lighting designer, Howell Binkley, has passed away after a battle with lung cancer. Binkley is currently represented on Broadway by his work on Hamilton, Ain't Too Proud, and Come From Away.

Binkley is the recipient of the 2016 Tony Award and a 2018 Olivier Award for Best Lighting Design of a Musical for Hamilton.

Throughout his long career, Binkley also received Tony nominations for his work on Come From Away. After Midnight, the recent revival of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, the 2009 revival of West Side Story, In the Heights, Jersey Boys, and Kiss of the Spider Woman.

His lighting design of Kiss of the Spider Woman also earned Binkley Olivier and Canadian Dora Awards. He is a two-time Henry Hewes Design Award winner for his work on Jersey Boys and Hamilton. Binkley is also a five-time Helen Hayes Award recipient.

His extensive Broadway resume also includes designs for Avenue Q, Parade, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, Escape to Margaritaville, Prince of Broadway, Allegiance, Doctor Zhivago, Honeymoon in Vegas, Memphis, A Christmas Story, Jesus Christ Superstar, Baby It's You!, The People in the Picture, Million Dollar Quartet, Guys and Dolls, Cry-Baby, Gypsy, A Bronx Tale, Magic/Bird, Long Story Short, Lombardi, To Be or Not to Be, Golda's Balcony, The Look of Love, Hollywood Arms, Minnelli on Minnelli, Taking Sides, Sacrilege, My Thing of Love, Bobbi Boland, The Farnsworth Invention, Xanadu, LoveMusik, Bridge & Tunnel, Steel Magnolias, Grease, High Society, The Full Monty, Gore Vidal's The Best Man, Seussical, Dracula, and countless off-Broadway, regional productions, and national tours. In addition to his work in the theatre, Binkley is the co-founder and resident lighting designer for Parsons Dance.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You