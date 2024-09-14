Tony-Award Winner Shaina Taub of SUFFS To Perform at Tri-State Maxed-Out Women's Annual Luncheon

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tony-Award winning songwriter and performer Shaina Taub will be appearing as a special guest at Tri-State Maxed-Out Women's annual luncheon in New York City on Monday, September 16 2024. Taub is the creator of the hit Broadway musical Suffs, based on the suffragists and their American women's suffrage movement, and also stars as Alice Paul in the show. Taub won Tony Awards in 2024 for Best Book and Best Score for Suffs.

Founded in 2011, Tri-State Maxed-Out Women is a national organization that provides support and financial contributions to pro-choice women candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives, Senate, and the White House, thus increasing the number of women in federal office.

In this year's annual luncheon, Tri-State Maxed-Out Women will be honoring Geri Shapiro, a long-time staff member for New York Senators Hillary Rodham Clinton and Kirsten Gillibrand, with the inaugural Amy Legow Fearless Girl Award. Along with Senator Gillibrand, special guests include New York State Attorney General Letitia James and Laura Gillen, candidate for New York's 4th Congressional District on Long Island.

Shaina Taub will be performing a song from her award-winning musical Suffs at the annual luncheon.