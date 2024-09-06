Tony Award-Winner Lillias White and John Duff Release New Single 'Hoe Is Life'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony Award-winner Lillias White and out artist John Duff have teamed up once again on a brand new single, "Hoe is Life," a spirited anthem that blends humor, defiance, and raw authenticity.

Written by Duff in 2017, on a day of creative empowerment that also produced "Hokie Pokie" (Duff's most viral clip to date) and "Hoops" (featured on RuPaul's Drag Race's Willam's last album), "Hoe is Life" is a cheeky rebuttal to societal expectations that channels Duff's reflections on the paradoxes of modern gay life. "We fought so long for the freedom to be gay, and in the process, we've become so heteronormative," Duff insists. "There's something so inherently homosexual about breaking societal rules and living your fantasies as you want to live them."

Musically, Duff describes the song as a unique fusion of "Country Bear Jamboree meets Isley Brothers." The production, handled by Eren Cannata (Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies) and Koil PreAmple (Lenny Kravitz), is a lively mix of bluegrass and gospel influences, complete with energetic guitars, drums by Daniel Crean (Lady Gaga, Gwen Stefani), and upright bass by Dmitry Gorodetsky (Usher, Charlie Puth). The result is a track that feels both nostalgic and refreshingly modern, challenging the conventions of contemporary pop.

Duff's collaboration with Tony Award-winner Lillias White adds another layer of depth to the song. White, who previously worked with Duff on "High Heels," instantly connected with the track. "This one is for me," she said upon hearing it, drawing a parallel to her iconic role in The Life, for which she won a Tony Award. Her powerful vocals complement Duff's deadpan delivery, creating a dynamic that is both playful and profound.

At its core, "Hoe is Life" is a statement of liberation; a defiant proclamation for anyone who has ever faced judgment for living authentically. "I'm not super concerned with how I'm perceived by a very, very sick society," Duff continues. "I'm having fun-and I love to be a hoe."

The song's lyric video reflects its free-lovin' roots, with vibrant visuals that mirror Duff's creative process. "The whole song is just me pleading my case, explaining my point of view," he says. "It's an honest explanation of why I will never be a good husband."

Lillias White made her Broadway debut in Barnum. Other Broadway credits include Hadestown, Cats, Carrie, Dreamgirls, Once On This Island, How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Chicago, and Fela! (Tony® nomination). For her role in The Life, she won Tony®, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Awards. Off-Broadway, White performed in The New Group’s Black No More, The Public Theater’s Romance in Hard Times (Obie Award), Dinah Was at the Gramercy Theatre, Second Stage Theatre’s Crowns (Audelco Award) and Texas in Paris at the York Theatre Company.

John Duff grew up in a suburb outside of Baltimore, Maryland, the youngest of two sisters and a brother. He studied musical theater at Syracuse University and, after graduating, made his way to the bright lights of New York City, where he worked professionally as an actor—performing regionally, off-Broadway, and commercially for six years. He even directed a short-lived off-Broadway musical, KatDashian's—a hybrid of Cats and The Kardashians. The musical closed early after Andrew Lloyd Webber took legal action.

Since that time, John Duff has released multiple singles and music videos that have gone viral on social media including "House on Fire" and "Be Your Girl".

"Most of my songs are about loneliness to some degree," Duff reflects. "They are songs that long for connection and attention.

"'Hoe is life' is that state of mind where one says - f it, I don't need a relationship. I'm going out into the world, I'm gonna try some of its offerings, and I make no apologies because, at the end of the day, there's no space to judge - it's capitalism and we are all hoes to some degree."

John Duff's "Hoe is Life" is being distributed by Vydia and is available on Apple Music, Spotify, and all digital platforms.