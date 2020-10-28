Tony- Nominees Elizabeth Stanley and Mary Testa Star in Alleyway Theatre's Digital Theatre Festival

Alleyway Theatre announces its first-ever Digital Theatre Festival, running November 6-22, 2020.

Tony Award nominees Elizabeth Stanley and Mary Testa lead the pack of almost 30 performers from around the country who will perform in eight different world-premiere works presented both live and on-demand. Tickets for the plays can be purchased individually or as a discounted festival pass. Information, tickets for individual plays, and discounted festival pass tickets are available at www.alleyway.com.

Alleyway Theatre, now in its 41st season, is Buffalo NY's home for the development and production of new plays. The Festival was conceived as a way to encourage the creation of new works despite the closure of physical theatre spaces. In the spring of 2020, Artistic Director Chris J Handley added a "Digital Theatre" category to Alleyway's long-running Maxim Mazumdar New Play Competition. The Festival will feature four plays from the competition, all written specifically for digital platforms.

About the Plays

BIG BREATH, a one-woman play by Elizabeth Gjelten, stars Elizabeth Stanley (Tony Nominee for Jagged Little Pill), as a woman, and three of her inner voices, grappling with isolation and acceptance in quarantine. Directed by Ansley Valentine. Streaming on-demand Nov. 7-22, 2020.

In GOAT SONG written and composed by Matt Harmon, musician and actor Brian Gallagher (Jekyll and Hyde) plays an indie singer-songwriter struggling to connect with fans during a livestream social media music concert. Live audience interaction via the comment thread. Directed by Robyn Lee Horn. Live Nov. 6 @ 8pm EST on Facebook Live and Nov. 7 @10pm EST on Instagram Live, then streaming on-demand Nov. 9-22. Winner of Maxim Mazumdar New Play Competition, Digital Theatre Category.

LOL-OL by Sheri Wilner is about a laughter yoga instructor navigating the new world of Zoom lessons. Directed by Susan Drozd. Live on Zoom Nov. 13, 15, & 19 8pm EST.

In SCREAMING INTO THE VOID by Kira Mason, four very different women are dropped into a void-like limbo where they begin to question what they might have in common. (Also, screaming and vandalism.) Directed by Katie Horwitz. Streaming on-demand Nov. 12 @ 8pm EST.

Don Gervasi and Todd Benzin of the improv duo BABUSHKA take suggestions from the audience over Zoom and create a brand-new original improvised play on-the-spot. Live on Zoom Nov. 14 & 20 @ 8pm EST.

All-star Benefit Reading of MYSTERY BOX

Mary Testa (Oklahoma! Wicked, Xanadu), Dakin Matthews (To Kill a Mockingbird, Waitress) Wesley Taylor (SpongeBob SquarePants, "Smash") and Helen Cespedes (The Cripple of Inishmaan) star in a one-night-only benefit reading of MYSTERY BOX by Tom Alan Robbins. Proceeds from the reading will support Broadway Cares/ Equity Fights AIDS, Erie County Medical Center's Immunodeficiency Clinic, and Alleyway's new play programming. Live on Zoom, Nov. 21st at 8pm EST.

Free Readings and Classes

Rounding out the Festival, Alleyway will present free readings of plays in development, RED ALIEN by Jane B. Jones and THE MIGHTY MAISIE by Bella Poynton. Directed by Samantha Marchant. Nov. 10 & 17 @ 8pm EST. Ali Ewoldt (Phantom of the Opera and Les Miserables) and Jared Gertner (...Spelling Bee, Olivier Award Nominee for The Book of Mormon) will lead masterclasses. Jan. 12 & 19, 2021 @ 5pm EST.

Tickets and full details are available online at www.alleyway.com or by calling the Alleyway Box Office at 716-852-2600 x0.

All performances, including free readings and performances on Facebook/Instagram Live, require pre-registration. Prior to ticket purchase/registration, patrons will receive links and viewing instructions.

All times EST

BIG BREATH, $15, Nov. 7 - 22, streaming on-demand

GOAT SONG, $15 Nov. 6 @ 8pm Facebook Live, Nov. 7 @ 10pm, Instagram Live, steaming on-demand Nov. 9 - 22

LOL-OL, $15, Nov. 13, 15 & 19 @ 8pm, live on Zoom

SCREAMING INTO THE VOID, $15, Nov. 12 - 22, streaming on-demand

BABUSHKA, $15, Nov. 14 & 20 @ 8pm, live on Zoom

RED ALIEN, Free, Nov. 10 @ 8pm, live on Zoom

THE MIGHTY MAISIE, Free, Nov. 17 @ 8pm, live on Zoom

MYSTERY BOX benefit reading, $65, Nov. 21, 8pm, live on Zoom

Discounted Festival Pass, $60, Includes tickets and registration for all performances (excluding MYSTERY BOX)

Jared Gertner Masterclass, $75, Jan. 12 @ 5pm, live on Zoom

Ali Ewoldt, $75, Jan. 19 @ 5pm, live on Zoom

