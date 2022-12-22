Tom Viola Will Be Honored at New York City Gay Men's Chorus Benefit, HARMONY
Harmony will be held on Monday, February 13, 2023, at Edison Rooftop in Hotel Edison Times Square.
Tom Viola, Executive Director of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS will be the recipient of the Gary Miller Award at Harmony, the annual gala benefit of Big Apple Performing Arts, the home of New York City Gay Men's Chorus and Youth Pride Chorus, and Tonewall a cappella ensemble.
The Gary Miller Award was created in 2015 to honor the founding Artistic Director of the New York City Gay Men's Chorus, Gary Miller, for his years of dedication to the Chorus and LGBT rights and causes. The award is given to honor those whose work has created change in the community over time. Tom Viola's decades of work raising awareness and money to alleviate the suffering of people with HIV/AIDS and others is a shining example of the Gary Miller Award's spirit.
Big Apple Performing Arts' Arts in Action Award will be presented to T. Oliver Reid, co-founder of Black Theater Coalition. The Arts in Action Award is given to an artist who has found success in the field of entertainment and used it to inspire change, typically within the LGBT community.
Dr. Scott Hadland, Chief of Adolescent and Young Adult Medicine at MassGeneral, will receive the newly created Community Call to Action Award. The Community Call to Action Award was created to recognize those who have lent their voice to create a significant positive impact on both the LGBTQ+ and broader communities through dedication, action, and advocacy.
Emmy-winning journalist, Frank DiLella, from NY1's On Stage will serve as host for the evening. Harmony will be held on Monday, February 13, 2023, at Edison Rooftop in Hotel Edison Times Square, 223 W. 46 Street. The evening opens with cocktails at 6:00 PM followed by a seated dinner with honors, performances and auction.
To request an invitation and more information, please contact Harmony Event Director, Jim Vivyan, at Harmony@bapany.org.
