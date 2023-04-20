Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Tom Kitt, Andrew Lippa & More Named 'Write Out Loud' Guest Judges

Apr. 20, 2023  

WRITE OUT LOUD has announced an exciting panel of adjudicators for this year's fifth annual contest!

Lisa Campbell Albert (The Moment Before The Music Begins), Kelsie Johnson (Empire), Tom Kitt (Next To Normal, Almost Famous), Joriah Kwamé (Little Miss Perfect, Lyle Lyle Crocodile), Andrew Lippa (Big Fish, The Addams Family), Daniel Mertzlufft (Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical), Ryan Scott Oliver (35MM, Jasper in Deadland), Macy Schmidt (The Broadway Sinfonietta), and Elyssa Samsel & Kate Anderson (Between the Lines, Central Park) will join the Write Out Loud Team -- Taylor Louderman (Tony nominee, Mean Girls), Ben Rauhala (Disney Princess - The Concert), Hannah Kloepfer (Pitch In), Sarah Glugatch, and Josh Collopy-- in reviewing this year's submissions.

After a review period this spring, three to five winning songs will be selected and recorded by a Broadway alum; the tracks will be distributed on Apple Music and Spotify. Additionally, 10 finalists will be chosen to have their song showcased alongside the 2023 winners in concert at a date to be announced.

Past winners include: India Angel, Ethan Carlson, Matt Copley, Taylor Fagins, Chloe Geller, Anna M Johnson, Joriah Kwamé, Brandon Michael Lowden, Kailey Marshall, Natalie Myrick, Alexander Sage Oyen, Matt Pena, Kat Siciliano, Emmet Smith, Mackenzie Szabo, Elyza Tuan.

Stay tuned for announcements of this year's winners and finalists!

And check out viral past contest hits like 'Little Miss Perfect,' by 2019 winner Joriah Kwamé; and "Side of Me" by 2022 winner Emmet Smith!

