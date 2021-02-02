Tom Gold Dance to Present World Premiere Livestream of PORTRAITS

New York City-based classical dance company Tom Gold Dance will give the World Premiere of Tom Gold Dance Founder and Director Tom Gold's Portraits during a free livestream from the Nave of the Church of the Heavenly Rest, Tuesday, February 9 at 6:30PM EST.

Scheduled to perform are dancers Uma Deming, Savannah Durham, Malorie Lundgren, Jules Mabie, and Andres Zuniga, all current members of New York City Ballet; as well as violinist Katherine Liccardo, cellist Clara Abel, and pianist Joseph Liccardo. Ms. Lundgren and Ms. Liccardo appeared in the Company's previous livestream at the Church, a revival of Gold's All the Lonely People (2015).

Portraits is set to the Piano Trio No. 1 (Cinq pièces brèves), Impromptu for violin and piano, and Five Short Pieces for violin and piano of Czech composer Bohuslav Martinů.

"We began what we now call Portraits a little more than a year ago while in residency at Eliot Feld's Ballet Tech, but set it aside when we suspended our in-person programming," said Tom Gold.

"In the fall, I had the chance to see the David Hockney: Drawing from Life retrospective at The Morgan Library & Museum," added Gold. "Reflecting on all the incredible support we have received throughout the past year, both individually and collectively, I felt inspired to return to the new work and name it after the exhibit."

Last week, under guidelines set forth by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Tom Gold Dance traveled to the Berkshires to complete, learn, and rehearse Portraits at Berkshire Pulse, a dance studio and school in Housatonic. The Company previously visited the Berkshires last September when it gave the first in-person performance of Gold's Plan & Elevation on the campus of Shakespeare & Company in Lenox.

"We are so grateful to the Church of the Heavenly Rest, as well as to all of our partners who continue to offer us unique opportunities to create work, engage our artists, and connect with our audiences," says Executive Director Alexander Zaretsky. "We look forward, not only to returning to the Church for this new program, but also to continue finding innovative ways to keep performing, both in traditional and non-traditional settings."

Advanced registration for the livestream is at www.heavenlyrest.org/tom-gold-dance-registration. A direct link will be provided closer to the date.

During the past year, Tom Gold Dance has cancelled its 2020 spring and fall seasons, and, most recently, cancelled its 2021 spring season due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In addition to its engagements at the Church of the Heavenly Rest last October and at Shakespeare & Company last September, the Company appeared in the 39th Annual Battery Dance Festival, filming Gold's Plan & Elevation on location at Robert F. Wagner Park for the virtual edition of the festival.

