Tom Gold Dance To Present World Premiere Of XV, Revival Of Significant Strangers During First Program Of 15th Anniversary

New York City based Tom Gold Dance will give the World Premiere of Tom Gold Dance Founder and Director Tom Gold's XV during the Company's 2023 spring season, Wednesday, April 12 and Thursday, April 13 at The Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College. For the first program of its 15th anniversary, the Company will also present a revival of Gold's Significant Strangers (2019) and the first traditional staging of Gold's A Felicidade (2020). Tickets to both performances are on sale at tomgolddance.org/spring-2023.

Dancers Lauren Collett, Claire Von Enck, David Gabriel, Jules Mabie, and Meaghan Dutton O'Hara of New York City Ballet; along with Luciana Paris of American Ballet Theatre; and Uma Deming, Brian Gephart, and Jonatan Lujan are currently scheduled to perform. Cellist Clara Abel and pianist Joseph Liccardo also appear on the program.

XV, a work for three dancers, is set to selections from Felix Mendelssohn's Variations Concertantes, Op. 17 for cello and piano.

Significant Strangers, for four dancers, is set to selections from each of the four groups of Leonard Bernstein's Anniversaries-composed between 1942 and 1988 to honor some of the many individuals who played pivotal roles in Bernstein's life-for solo piano. Joseph Liccardo also provided accompaniment in the World Premiere and only other performances to date of Significant Strangers in 2019.

A Felicidade is a pas de deux set to some of the bossa, choro, and samba styles of traditional Brazilian music found on flautist Paula Robison's classic album Brasileirinho. A Felicidade was originally intended as a World Premiere during the Company's canceled 2020 spring season. During the past year, the Company performed A Felicidade at Untermyer Park and Gardens in Yonkers and at Little Island in Hudson River Park. This program represents the first traditional, indoor staging of A Felicidade.

Between April 2020 and November 2021, Tom Gold Dance cancelled four self-produced seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic. During this time, the Company appeared in the 39th Annual Battery Dance Festival in August 2020 with Gold's Plan & Elevation, as well as in livestreams from the Nave of the Church of the Heavenly Rest with the World Premiere of Gold's Portraits in February 2021 and a revival of his All the Lonely People (2015) in October 2020, and conducted a residency in the Berkshires in January 2021, following the Company's first in-person performance of Plan & Elevation on the grounds of Shakespeare & Company in Lenox, MA, the previous September. A work-in-process showcase at the Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre in March 2022 represented the Company's first indoor appearance in more than two years. In spring 2021, Tom Gold Dance partnered with the Penguin Random House imprint Riverhead Books to create dance-based promotional videos in connection with the publication of several novels, including Katie Kitamura's Intimacies, on which Gold's work of the same title is based. In April 2022, the Company restored its annual spring season, returning to The Kaye Playhouse for the first time since 2019. Following engagements in both locations in 2021, Tom Gold Dance returned to TurnPark Art Space and Untermyer Park and Gardens in Yonkers, NY last summer; and made its debut at Little Island in Hudson River Park, also last summer. In October 2022, the Company gave the first complete in-person performance of Portraits in The Goldman-Sonnenfeldt Auditorium at the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan.

Information

Wednesday, April 12 and Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:30PM. The Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College, East 68th Street between Park and Lexington Avenues.

Tickets, $24-$45 can be purchased anytime online at tomgolddance.org/spring-2023; or by phone at (212) 772-4448 or in person at 68th Street between Park and Lexington Avenues, 12-6pm Wednesday through Friday. Through Sunday, March 26, code TGD10 can be applied to save 20% off of regularly priced tickets purchased online. Discounted $10 tickets are available to students, as well as to frontline workers (including, but not limited to workers in healthcare, protective services, grocery and general merchandise stores, and maintenance services) in-person with valid ID or by writing to info@tomgolddance.org to reserve tickets for future payment. To learn more about and purchase tickets to the annual Tom Gold Dance benefit, Thursday, April 13, visit tomgolddance.org/benefit-2023

For information about the Kaye's Covid-19 policies, visit www.hunter.cuny.edu/kayeplayhouse.

The mission of Tom Gold Dance is to bring the past, present, and future of classical dance to audiences in New York and around the world. Founded in 2008 by former New York City Ballet soloist Tom Gold, Tom Gold Dance aspires to the highest level of artistry expressed through a traditional classical dance vocabulary, including in nearly two dozen original works by Gold, envisioned for and set directly on Company, among the world's most accomplished. In New York, Tom Gold Dance annually self-produces spring and, since 2018, fall seasons; the Company has also visited more than half a dozen countries, including Bulgaria, Cuba, Italy, and Spain. Other artistic highlights include multiple appearances in the Berkshires, as well as programs at the Guggenheim, the Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum, and Untermyer Park and Gardens. The Company participated in the 39th Annual Battery Dance Festival in 2020. In 2021, Tom Gold Dance formed a collaboration with Riverhead Books, an imprint of Penguin Random House, to create a series of dance-based promotional videos. Tom Gold Dance turns 15 in 2023. Learn more at tomgolddance.org.

Internationally recognized dancer, choreographer, and instructor Tom Gold is the Founder and Artistic Director of Tom Gold Dance. A 2016 National Choreographers Initiative participant, Gold has created original works for his eponymous company, as well as for Vassar College, the Bermuda Arts Festival, Oregon Ballet Theater, the New York City Ballet Choreographic Institute, St. Louis Ballet, and many other dance academies, companies, festivals, television, and special events, including the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, the Bravo series Odd Mom Out starring Jill Kargman, and the New York City Fringe Festival for which he won the 2016 award for Overall Excellence for his work in The Joey Variations: A Play With Dance. A 21-year member (1987- 2008) of New York City Ballet where he rose to the rank of soloist, Gold is the choreographer and performer of the 2wice Arts Foundation's DOT DOT DOT, an interactive iPad application by Abbott Miller of Pentagram.