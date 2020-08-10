Tom Gold Dance To Appear In 39th Annual Batter Dance Festival

More than 50 companies from across the globe will also be included in this year's festival.

New York City-based classical dance company Tom Gold Dance will appear in the 39th Annual Battery Dance Festival, to be held online Friday, August 14 through Saturday, August 22, 2020, with nightly streaming from 7:00 - 8:00PM EDT on the Battery Dance website through its YouTube channel.

One of more than 50 companies from across the globe to be included in this year's festival, Tom Gold Dance will present the World Premiere of Tom Gold Dance Founder and Director Tom Gold's Plan & Elevation set to Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Caroline Shaw's string quartet of the same title. To be filmed at Wagner Park where the Battery Dance Festival is traditionally held, Plan & Elevation will be streamed Saturday, August 22, as part of the Festival's culminating "Tribute to NYC."

Scheduled to dance are Uma Deming, Malorie Lundgren, Mary Elizabeth Sell, and Andres Zuniga.

The World Premiere of Plan & Elevation, featuring costumes by Marlene Olson Hamm, was originally scheduled for the 2020 spring season of Tom Gold Dance, cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. In June, Gold released an excerpt from Plan & Elevation for the Works & Process at the Guggenheim Virtual Commissioning Series.

"We can't adequately express how thrilled we are to be able to take part in the 2020 Battery Dance Festival," says Tom Gold. "Although we will not be performing in front of a live audience, we are so excited that Plan & Elevation will be filmed on location, giving audiences online the chance to feel they are right there with us."

"Bringing the dancers and other members of our production team back to the studio," adds Gold, "has been so wonderful. Following the cancellation of our spring season in April, we are grateful to be working together again and look forward to finally sharing the full version of Plan & Elevation."

"This prolonged and unprecedented pause in our performance calendar has been as challenging for us as it has for all other performing arts organizations," says executive director Alexander Zaretsky. "As we explore new ways to connect with and continue to engage our audiences, including through digital platforms, the Battery Dance Festival offers a unique way to bring our work to more viewers than ever."

The 39th Annual Battery Dance Festival takes place Friday, August 14 through Saturday, August 22, 2020, with performances 7:00-8:00PM EDT nightly at batterydance.org/battery-dance-festival. The World Premiere of Tom Gold's Plan & Elevation will take place August 22.

