Tituss Burgess Will Join Black Broadway Men For An Exclusive Conversation On Clubhouse App

This Thursday evening, Emmy Award Nominee and Broadway Star Tituss Burgess will join the Nonprofit Organization BLACK BROADWAY MEN for an exclusive and thrilling conversation discussing his journey from Broadway to Hollywood on the CLUBHOUSE app February 11th at 9:00pm EST/6:00pm PST www.BlackBroadwayMen.org.

Curating the conversation will be Founder & Executive Director Anthony Wayne (TOOTSIE, Mighty Real: A Fabulous Sylvester Musical, PIPPIN) with founding committee members Terence Archie (COMPANY, Kiss Me Kate, ROCKY), Ahmad Simmons (West Side Story, Hadestown, CAROUSEL) & Sir Brock Warren (SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical, Paradise Square). To join in on the conversation, download the CLUBHOUSE app.

BLACK BROADWAY MEN is a non-profit organization that motivates, educates and celebrates Black men of the Broadway and theatre community abroad by creating unity with each other, finding strength through educational opportunities and embracing the legacy of those that have come before us because we are the legacy of those to come after us. These principles seek to strengthen the bond of healing and unity for ALL Black men in both the Broadway and theatre community. This organization is open to men (and those who identify as such) who are actors, singers, dancers, directors, writers, musicians, lighting designers, costume designers, set designers, makeup artist, producers, choreographers, any crew members who give their time and attention in front or behind the stage.

Emmy and SAG nominated actor, musician, and writer, Tituss Burgess, is quickly emerging as one of the entertainment industry's most versatile and dynamic performers with his work in television and theater generating both critical and commercial acclaim.

First introduced to television audiences in Tina Fey's Emmy-winning NBC series 30 Rock, where he played the scene-stealing 'D'Fwan,' Burgess quickly became a breakout star in the series' fifth and sixth seasons. A veteran of the stage, Burgess made his Broadway debut in 2005 as Eddie in Good Vibrations. Since then, he has held many memorable roles on the Broadway stage including Hal Miller in Jersey Boys, Sebastian the Crab in The Little Mermaid, and Nicely-Nicely Johnson in the 2009 revival of Guys and Dolls. In 2019, Burgess acquired the rights to the beloved filma??The Preacher's Wife. The movie-turned-musical will include an original score and lyrics by Burgess, with a book by Aziea??Dungey.

Currently, Burgess voices the character of Cole Tillerman in Central Park on AppleTV+ alongside Josh Gad, Daveed Diggs, Stanley Tucci, Kathryn Hahn and Leslie Odom Jr. In 2021, Burgess will appear as Reverend Dr. James Cleveland in MGM's Aretha Franklin biopic Respect with Jennifer Hudson, Mary J. Blige, Forest Whitaker, and Marc Maron. Previously, Burgess appeared in Netflix's Dolemite Is My Name, starring Eddie Murphy.

Most notably, Burgess starred as 'Titus Andromedon' in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt- a role for which he was nominated for five Emmy Awards, a SAG Award, and two Critics' Choice TV Awards. He also won a Webby Award and a Gold Derby TV Award for his performance.

In music, Burgess debuted his third album, Saint Tituss, on July 26, 2019. In 2020, he released his first official dance track, "Dance M.F."

Visit www.BLACKBROADWAYMEN.org and follow at @BLACKBROADWAYMEN on Facebook and Instagram. Also, follow Mr. Burgess at @InstaTituss on Instagram. #BlackBroadwayMen is a 501(c)(3) Nonprofit Organization and donations can be made on the website which will go directly towards educational events, scholarship opportunities and operational expenses.