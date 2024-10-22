TimaLikesMusic To Join Hanson And Michael Kosta At OVG Theater Alliance Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Brooklyn’s TIMALIKESMUSIC, a rising star in the R&B and Neo Soul genres, is being added to the lineup for Oak View Group’s Theater Alliance Gala on Tuesday, October 29, 2024 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Pop rock group HANSON will also perform and The Daily Show’s Michael Kosta will host this prestigious event which promises to be an unforgettable evening of music, entertainment, and philanthropy.

The Theater Alliance Gala is a cornerstone event for the OVG Theater Alliance Fund and represents a commitment to sustaining the cultural vibrancy of communities across North America. Attendees can look forward to an evening filled with live performances, a silent auction, and networking opportunities with industry leaders and philanthropists.

All proceeds from the Gala support the OVG Theater Alliance Fund, a 501(C)3, created in collaboration with Music’s Promise, to enable theaters to continue their invaluable work, ensuring the arts continue to thrive.

“The Theater Alliance Gala is a powerful reminder of how the arts can bring communities together,” said Chris Granger, president of OVG360. “There’s no better place to celebrate the arts than at one of the most iconic venues in the world, Radio City Music Hall, right in the heart of the theater capital. The funds raised will make a significant impact in supporting the arts across North America, especially within our partner communities. I also want to acknowledge Joe Giordano and Noël Mirhadi, who lead our Alliance with dedication, ensuring the success of our Gala meets the diverse needs of our member venues.”

TimaLikesMusic shows are full of James Brown-style energy and musical comedy. Tima’s big break came during Covid when she appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show to talk about her viral series of humorous jingles posted on Instagram’s Reels platform. Since then, Tima has composed music for companies & brands including Iliza Shlesinger’s 2022 Netflix special Hot Forever, Ralph Lauren’s short film, A Portrait of the American Dream, National Public Media podcast sponsorships, and more. Her work on a podcast created in conjunction with YouTube and National Public Media, The Upload: Rise of the Creator Economy, won Best Branded Podcast at the 2022 PR Daily Content Marketing Awards.

Tima’s summer 2023 EP, Love, Daddy Princess, is a nod to the smooth 80’s and 90’s R&B era. Listen carefully and you can hear the influences of Luther Vandross, Whitney Houston, and Sade.

Tima also produces and performs TimaLikesMusic Presents: That 90’s Love and TimaLikesMusic Presents: That Y2K Love - old-school R&B dance parties in which she hosts and DJs, accompanied by a live drummer.

Tickets for the Gala are available now and can be purchased HERE.

The Gala features a silent auction for donated concert experiences to see some of the top touring artists, dinners at premium restaurants, and autographed sports memorabilia, including tickets to see Afterlife presents Anyma 'The End of Genesys' at Sphere in Las Vegas, NV; Duran Duran’s Halloween show, Dave Matthews Band, or Andrea Bocelli at Madison Square Garden in New York City, Amy Grant and Vince Gill’s Christmas Show or Ricky Skaggs at the Ryman in Nashville, TN; autographed NY Jets and NY Giants jerseys and more. Items available for auction are available HERE.

“We’re thrilled to be part of such a meaningful event,” said HANSON. “Supporting the arts and the importance of performance venues that amplify live music is something we've always been passionate about.”

"I’m honored to serve as the host for the Theater Alliance Gala at such an iconic venue like Radio City Music Hall,” said Kosta. “I’m thrilled to support an event that ensures the arts continue to thrive in communities across North America and it also works within my very, very busy schedule because the venue is close so I can walk and avoid the terrible C train. That's big for me. This night is about celebrating creativity and the impact that the arts have on all of us, even the bad art, because let's be honest, sometimes art is really terrible and it makes you wonder what the hell happened to the artist to create such a thing. Anyways, we're gonna have some fun!”

The OVG Theater Alliance is a nationwide collective of marquee theaters and performing arts venues in top-tier markets across North America where its members benefit from collective buying power, routing of non-traditional content, sponsorship opportunities, industry best practices, and resources.

As a special highlight, the evening will also feature a performance by the Garden of Dreams Choir, which features young people whose lives have been impacted by the Garden of Dreams Foundation, the local New York City beneficiary of the OVG Theater Alliance Fund. Garden of Dreams is a non-profit organization that works with the MSG Family of Companies – MSG Sports, Sphere Entertainment and MSG Entertainment, which includes OVG Theater Alliance members Radio City Music Hall, The Theater at Madison Square Garden, the Beacon Theatre and The Chicago Theatre – to bring lifechanging opportunities to young people facing obstacles such as homelessness, extreme poverty, illness and foster care.

Last year’s Gala held at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville featured performances by singer-songwriter Rachel Platten, pop artist Jake Wesley Rogers, country singer Lindsay Ell, and a cappella group Home Free.