Tim Minchin's MATILDA-Based Children's Book Will Get March 2018 Release

Scholastic recently announced plans for a new magical picture book inspired by Tim Minchin's hit song 'When I Grow Up' from the acclaimed award-winning show MATILDA THE MUSICAL. The book will be illustrated by internationally published award-winning author and illustrator Steve Antony. The project will imagine life from a child's viewpoint, with all the humor and poignancy of the song.

Now Minchin has revealed that the book will hit shelves next year!



Commented Minchin, "I feel incredibly lucky to be able to lend my lyrics to a children's book. I adore Steve's work, and it's been a thrill to watch him develop his gorgeous illustrations. I can't wait to hold a copy in my hands."



Added Antony, "I feel so lucky and honoured to be working on such an exciting and unique picture book project with Tim and the team at Scholastic. Adapting Tim's beautiful and emotive song into a visual narrative really is a dream job and has allowed me and my inner child to indulge in a world of imagination, fun, hope and possibility."

MATILDA THE MUSICAL is based on Roald Dahl's popular children's book. The show premiered at the Royal Shakespeare Company's Courtyard Theatre in November 2010, and later ran on the West End at the Cambridge Theatre. The musical made a successful transfer to Broadway in 2013 where it played for more than 1,600 performances.

