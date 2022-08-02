Tilted Axes to Open The Village Trip Festival 2022 With A Musical Procession

Tilted Axes: Music for Mobile Electric Guitars will open The 2022 Village Trip Festival with a musical procession beginning and ending at St. John's in the Village (218 W 11th St. NYC) from 2:30pm to 4:00pm on Saturday, September 10th. The procession route will take them around Washington Square Park to Astor Place and back again. They will make stops to engage the public along the way. The procession will culminate in the courtyard of St. John's with a premiere created for the festival and launch the festival's guitar marathon.

Tilted Axes: Music for Mobile Electric Guitars is an orchestra of guitarists and percussionists led by composer and performer Patrick Grant since its premiere on the winter solstice 2011. Flexible in number, the musicians perform original music untethered via portable mini-amps strapped over their shoulders. The project takes on aspects of spectacle informed by urban street band tradition, avant-garde theater, and ancient music. It takes music out into the world and seeks transformative situations meant to change the community conversation. Since its inception, the project has performed at music, film, and theater festivals in the USA, Europe, and Brazil.

Performers include - Electric Guitars: Angela Babin, Chad Ossman, Dmitri Shapira, Elisa Corona Aguilar, Gene Ardor, Howie Kenty, Jason Goldstein, John Halo, Kevin Pfeiffer, Patrick Grant - Electric Basses: Dan Cooper, Alex Durante, Jeremy Nesse - Percussion: John Ferrari, Christopher Caines, and others TBA

The 2022 Village Trip Festival announced a diverse program of cultural and arts events, for the fourth Festival, during a launch party at Figaro Café on Bleecker Street in the West Village. The Festival will showcase a robust roster of music, artistic achievement, and spirited activism, across the history-laden neighborhoods of downtown NYC - from Washington Square Park to Tompkins Square Park.

"It's really good news that The Village Trip is back--bigger than ever and going all the way to the East Village," said Mark Levine, Manhattan Borough President, speaking at Café Figaro. "There's so much amazing, eclectic culture in this community, which block-for-block has more artistic history than almost any other place in America. It's just wonderful, and I cannot wait to attend the festival."

Festival programming will feature jazz, rock and classical music performances, local neighborhood and history walks, topical talks and panel discussions exploring critical issues such as human rights, women's political action, and freedom of speech, as well as an exhibition of neighborhood artists, and the return of David Amram as Village Trip Artist Emeritus.

"Our goal is to bring the city alive - from West to East, and back again - with a rich slate of happenings that represent all that's made downtown Manhattan a magnet for creativity and activism for more than a century and a half," added Liz Thomson and Cliff Pearson, Joint Artistic Directors.

Two-week festival expanded across Lower Manhattan, including the West Village, Greenwich Village, and East Village, Sept. 10 to Sept. 24, 2022

