Tilted Axes: Music for Mobile Electric Guitars to Present UNLIKELY CHARACTERS

On October 23rd, between 11am-1pm, Tilted Axes: Music for Mobile Electric Guitars will present a new performance procession entitled Unlikely Characters in partnership with the 15th Annual HONK NYC! Festival in NYC's East Village. Tilted Axes is a group of guitarists and percussionists lead by classically trained post-rocker Patrick Grant. They perform original music untethered via mini-amps strapped over their shoulders.

This event is part of Tilted@10 - celebrating Tilted Axes 10th anniversary season.

The performance begins at 11th Street and Avenue B, and will stop along the way at various East Village landmarks to perform music fitting the location. The performance is free to the public and can be joined at any point along the route. They will eventually bring the procession full circle, returning to Avenue B to complete the performance. See Tilted Axes' web site for more info: www.tiltedaxes.com

For the Honk NYC procession, Tilted Axes is performing "Unlikely Characters," a piece especially created for HONK NYC! The title comes from the Robert Fripp quote: "Music so wishes to be heard that it sometimes calls upon unlikely characters to give it voice and to give it ears."

Meet the Unlikely Characters of Tilted Axes - Elisa Corona Aguilar, Angela Babin, Jason Goldstein, Patrick Grant, John Halo, Alex Lahoski, Anthony Mullin, Chad Ossman, Kevin Pfieffer, Sean Satin, Dmitri Shapira, Jeremy D Slater: electric guitars - Jeremy Nesse: chapman stick - Dan Cooper: electric bass - jc (jon clancy), John Ferrari: percussion - Howie Kenty: asst. music director - Christopher Caines: movement director - Jocelyn Gonzales: media producer - Gene Ardor, Harry Scott, Leslie Stevens: performance support

Tilted Axes is a project of Peppergreen Media and is powered by Vox Amplification & Blackstar Amps courtesy of KORG USA. Our Tilted@10 anniversary season is made possible in part by the New York State Council on the Arts, the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council, Make Music New York, The ASCAP Plus+ Awards, the NYU Tisch Adjunct Development Fund, Alchemical Studios, and Make Music New York, but mostly through the generous support of people like you. Thank you for helping us keep our performances and events free to the public whenever and wherever possible.

HONK NYC! is an artist run organization that brings street band music and spectacle culture to audiences across New York. HONK NYC! brings the tradition of global street band music and spectacle to audiences everywhere - in parks, at clubs, in schools, and out in the streets. "Honk NYC! brings together ensembles from all over the world in a bid to jump-start enthusiasm for brass in the city." - New York Times - https://www.honknyc.com/