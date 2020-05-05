NYCB Principal Dancer Tiler Peck Releases Debut Children's Book KATARINA BALLERINA

NYC Ballet principal dancer and Broadway performer, Tiler Peck, and fellow dancer Kyle Harris, today released their debut children's book, Katarina Ballerina.

The title, out today from Simon and Schuster, follows the young dancer and her dog Lulu as she goes through her ballet training.

The title is set to become a series, with the team currently at work on the second story, in which Katarina meets a fellow young dancer named Ricky.

Future stories will reveal the stories of more characters as Katarina corresponds with them from international dance camp.

Learm more and purchase Katarina Ballerina here!

Tiler Peck has been a principal dancer with New York City Ballet (NYCB) since 2009. You might have seen her on Broadway in On The Town as Ivy Smith or in The Music Man as Gracie Shinn. She starred as Marie in the World Premiere Kennedy Center production of Little Dancer. It was that performance that made me and a lot of others in this area take notice of Ms. Peck not only as a dancer, but as a strong actress and singer.

Tiler guest starred on Julie Andrews's Netflix series Julie's Greenroom. You may have seen her on television as a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, dancing in the Kennedy Center Honors tributes for 2012 and 2014 honorees Natalia Makarova and Patricia McBride, or performing the role of Louise Bigelow in New York Philharmonic's Live from Lincoln Center production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel (choreographed by Warren Carlyle and directed by John Rando). She has also appeared on Dancing with the Stars; and Live from Lincoln Center's George Balanchine's The Nutcracker.

Film credits include staring in the Hulu documentary Ballet Now, Ballet 422, A Time for Dancing, Geppetto, Donnie Darko, and Jerome Robbins' NY Export: Opus Jazz.

Tiler was the recipient of the Princess Grace Statue Award in 2013, The Dance Magazine Award in 2016, and named one of Forbes 30 under 30 in Hollywood and Entertainment. She is the spokesperson for Body Wrappers and designer of Tiler Peck Designs.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You