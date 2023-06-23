Tickets On Sale Today For Perelman Performing Arts Center's Inaugural Season

Tickets for Perelman Performing Arts Center's (PAC NYC) inaugural season performances beginning in September are on public sale today, Friday, June 23, at 10 am. The ten-month inaugural season features commissions, world premieres, co-productions, and collaborative work across theater, dance, music, opera, film and more.



Performances begin September 19 with the grand opening Refuge: A Concert Series to Welcome the World, a five-evening event featuring acclaimed musicians from around the globe on the theme of refuge. All Refuge concerts are Pay-What-You-Wish.



Tickets starting at $39 are available now for:

Tickets for additional shows for 2024 will go on sale this fall.



Additional programming, including family performances, programming collaborations and free performances in the lobby on the Vartan and Clare Gregorian Stage, will be announced in the coming months.

PROGRAM DETAILS

Refuge: A Concert Series to Welcome the World

Presented by PAC NYC

Curated in Collaboration with Trinity Church Wall Street

September 19 – 23 at 8pm



PAC NYC welcomes the world with a five-evening series featuring an eclectic, vibrant mix of internationally acclaimed musical artists and styles curated around the theme of refuge.



NYC Tapestry: Home as Refuge, September 19 at 8 pm

Features artists who have come from other parts of the world who may make New York their home, including Laurie Anderson; Raven Chacon, Natalie Diaz, and thingNY; Emel; Wang Guowei; Angélique Kidjo; Michael Mwenso and Mwenso & The Shakes. Forro in the Dark performs on the Lobby Stage.



Devotion: Faith as Refuge, September 20 at 8 pm

Showcases artists who use music to express their spiritual traditions, including Arun Ramamurthy & Trina Basu ft. Samarth Nagarkar; Innov Gnawa; The Klezmatics; Damien Sneed & Chorale Le Chateau; and Tanya Tagaq. ÌFE and the Choir of Trinity Wall Street perform on the Lobby Stage.

Playing it Forward: School as Refuge, September 21 at 8 pm

With artists who are educating the next generation, including David Broza; Common; Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra; and Mahani Teave.



Relatively Speaking: Family as Refuge, September 22 at 8 pm

Features artists for whom making music is a family affair, including Fanoos Ensemble; The HawtPlates; Martha Redbone; The Villalobos Brothers; Amal Murkus & Firas Zreik.



Childhood Songs: Memory as Refuge, September 23 at 8 pm

Shoshana Bean, Daniel Gortler, Trinity Youth Chorus, Abigail Washburn, and Michelle Zauner will share stories and musical traditions from their childhoods as they bridge past and future. Alphabet Rockers performs on the Lobby Stage.



Conversations at PAC NYC: Kerry Washington

Presented in partnership with CAA

A conversation with today's award-winning authors, bestselling storytellers, and cultural changemakers from the worlds of arts, entertainment, media, and politics.

September 26 at 7 pm



Mahani Teave, Piano

September 28 at 7:30 pm

On the heels of her chart-topping debut album, Easter Island's only professional classical musician, award-winning pioneering pianist and humanitarian Mahani Teave brings her eagerly anticipated debut U.S. concert tour to PAC NYC as part of our Opening Celebration. Mahani's performance will include works by Chopin, Liszt and Rachmaninov and premieres by Chilean composers José Miguel Tobar and Alejandro Arévalo. Experience the recital debut of what BBC music magazine calls Mahani's “…natural pianism…genuine virtuosity…sincere, pure and magnificent artistry.”



An Evening with Brian Stokes Mitchell

A one-night only solo concert with the Tony Award-winning artist.

October 5 at 7pm



2023 Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz International Piano Competition

Presented by Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz in association with PAC NYC

October 14 at 12 pm

October 15 at 6 pm



Discover the next generation of Jazz superstars. The Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz brings its prestigious international competition to PAC NYC. Each year this highly anticipated event focuses on a different instrument. The 2023 competition gathers extraordinarily talented jazz pianists from around the world for a round of Semi-Finals on Saturday, Oct 14, that will be free to the public.



The Finals concert on Sunday, Oct 15, will feature an all-star panel of judges. Past competitions have launched the careers of Ambrose Akinmusire, Melissa Aldana, Marquis Hill, Jazzmeia Horn, Jon Irabagon, Jane Monheit, Joshua Redman, Marcus Roberts, Cécile McLorin Salvant, Jacky Terrasson and Ben Williams, to name a few.



Watch Night

Co-Conceived, Directed and Choreographed by Bill T. Jones

Co-Conceived and Libretto by Marc Bamuthi Joseph

Composed by Tamar-kali

World Premiere | Commissioned by PAC NYC

A PAC NYC Production

November 3 – 18

Nov. 3 at 8 pm, preview

Nov. 4 at 8 pm, preview

Nov. 5 at 7 pm, preview

Nov. 7 at 7 pm, preview

Nov. 8 at 7 pm, opening

Nov. 9 at 8 pm

Nov. 10 at 8 pm

Nov. 11 at 2 pm and 8 pm

Nov. 12 at 3 pm

Nov. 14 at 7 pm

Nov. 15 at 7 pm

Nov. 16 at 7 pm

Nov. 17 at 8 pm

Nov. 18 at 2 pm and 8 pm

Not long ago. And not far from now. In the aftermath of unspeakable tragedy, an opportunistic reporter visits a sacred space defiled by American violence, in search of a story ready made for Hollywood—only to find that history repeats itself too soon, and too close to home.

A PAC NYC World Premiere from the acclaimed artistic team of Tony Award-winning choreographer / dancer / director / writer Bill T. Jones (Fela!, Spring Awakening), poet Marc Bamuthi Joseph (We Shall Not Be Moved), composer Tamar-kali (Mudbound) and dramaturg Lauren Whitehead (Between the World and Me: Onstage at the Apollo). Watch Night fuses melodies rooted in spirituals, percussive breath and fiery opera with the urgency of slam poetry and Bill T. Jones' dynamic staging to create an immersive exploration of justice and forgiveness in the face of deadly rage.



Jada Pinkett Smith: Conversations at PAC NYC

Presented in partnership with CAA

October 16 at 7 pm



Barbara Pierce Bush & Jenna Bush Hager: Conversations at PAC NYC

Presented in partnership with CAA

November 13 at 7 pm



Is It Thursday Yet?

Co-Created, Co-Choreographed and Performed by Jenn Freeman

Co-Created, Co-Choreographed and Directed by Sonya Tayeh

Composed and Performed by Holland Andrews

Commissioned and Presented by PAC NYC

December 8 – 23

Dec. 8 at 7 pm, preview

Dec. 9 at 7 pm, preview

Dec. 10 at 2 pm, preview

Dec. 12 at 7 pm, opening

Dec. 13 at 7 pm

Dec. 14 at 2 pm and 7 pm

Dec. 15 at 7 pm

Dec. 16 at 2 pm and 7 pm

Dec. 17 at 3 pm

Dec. 19 at 7 pm

Dec. 20 at 7 pm

Dec. 21 at 7 pm

Dec. 22 at 7 pm

Dec. 23 at 2 pm and 7 pm



Is It Thursday Yet? is a stunning tapestry of dance, live music and home video footage that invites you into the unique complexities of dancer and choreographer Jenn Freeman's life following her Autism Spectrum Disorder diagnosis at age 33. Since then, she has navigated an endless sea of epiphanies, examining childhood memories through this new lens.

Scored with original live music from composer and vocalist Holland Andrews with a set by Rachel Hauck (Tony Award winner, Hadestown), this engrossing new work is co-created and co-choreographed by Freeman and the electrifying Sonya Tayeh (Tony Award winner, Moulin Rouge!).



March

By Big Dance Theater

Choreographed by Tendayi Kuumba, Annie-B Parson, Donna Uchizono

World Premiere | Co-commission with PAC NYC, American Dance Festival, Spoleto Festival and The National Center for Choreography at The University of Akron (NCCAkron)

Presented by PAC NYC

December 10 – 16

Dec. 10 at 3 pm, preview

Dec. 12 at 8 pm, opening

Dec. 13 at 8 pm

Dec. 14 at 8 pm

Dec. 15 at 8 pm

Dec. 16 at 3 pm and 8 pm



An evening of contemporary dance in three parts, presented in-the-round. Created by an intergenerational trio of acclaimed choreographers, Tendayi Kuumba (recently seen in David Byrne's American Utopia and For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow is Enuf), Big Dance Theater co-founder Annie-B Parson (David Byrne's American Utopia) and Guggenheim Fellow Donna Uchizono (State of Heads), who have joined forces to interrogate our very human compulsion to move together in time. How does it change us, shape us, deepen us and lift us? How has it been used, weaponized, sexualized and politicized? What is the power of moving in precise unison? What happens when we dance together? And what happens when we don't?



Circle Songs: A Holiday Concert Series

Presented by PAC NYC

December 20 – 23

Dec. 20 at 8 pm

Dec. 21 at 8 pm

Dec. 22 at 8 pm

Dec. 23 at 8 pm



A four-evening concert series lighting up the shortest days of the year with an opportunity to see world-class artists in a uniquely intimate in-the-round setting.



Anthony Roth Costanzo & Friends

Directed by Zack Winokur

Featuring musicians from The Knights

December 20 at 8 pm

Grammy Award-winning countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo brings his singular voice and unmistakable flare to PAC NYC, in collaboration with the acclaimed orchestral collective The Knights.



Toshi Reagon

The Alchemy of Change: A Parable Becoming

December 21 at 8 pm

Award-winning singer, musician, composer, producer and curator Toshi Reagon brings to PAC NYC a circle of sonic experiences that reflect our journey forward with the past always in our hands.



Time For Three

December 22 at 8 pm

Bonded by an uncommon blend of instruments and vocals, Charles Yang (violin), Nick Kendall (violin) and Ranaan Meyer (double bass) bring their charismatic and energetic performance style to PAC NYC. To experience Time For Three live is to hear the various eras, styles and traditions of Western music fold in on themselves and emerge anew.



Legally Bound with Orfeh and Andy Karl

Music Direction by Steven Jamail

Directed by Charles Randolph-Wright

December 23 at 8 pm

She has a “powerhouse voice” (The New York Times). He is “a theater world heartthrob” (The New York Times). Together, Orfeh and Andy Karl have had an impressively long run as one of Broadway's best couples. The sexy, funny and enormously talented duo will be joined by special guests, musical director Steven Jamail and their band for an unforgettable evening of chart-toppers, show-stoppers and high belting directed by Charles Randolph-Wright.



The Following Evening

Created by 600 Highwaymen for Talking Band

Written and Directed by Abigail Browde and Michael Silverstone

Featuring Ellen Maddow and Paul Zimet

Presented by PAC NYC

February 1 – 18

Feb. 1 at 8pm

Feb. 2 at 8 pm

Feb. 3 at 3 pm and 8 pm

Feb. 4 at 3 pm

Feb. 6 at 8 pm

Feb. 7 at 8 pm

Feb. 8 at 8 pm

Feb. 9 at 8 pm

Feb. 10 at 2 pm and 8 pm

Feb. 11 at 3 pm

Feb. 13 at 8 pm

Feb. 14 at 8 pm

Feb. 15 at 8 pm

Feb. 16 at 8 pm

Feb. 17 at 2 pm and 8 pm

Feb. 18 at 3 pm



The Following Evening is an intimate portrait of two artists creating what may be their final performance together, set against the landscape of New York, a city of perpetual loss and renewal. A unique collaboration between two theater-making couples a generation apart – Ellen Maddow and Paul Zimet of Talking Band, and Abigail Browde and Michael Silverstone of 600 Highwaymen – this affecting new work is a tribute to an art form that vanishes, and the people who are devoted to it.



Between Two Knees

By The 1491's

Directed by Eric Ting

The Oregon Shakespeare Festival and Yale Repertory Theatre Production

A PAC NYC Production

February 3 – 24

Feb. 3 at 7 pm, preview

Feb. 4 at 7 pm, preview

Feb. 6 at 7 pm, preview

Feb. 7 at 7 pm, preview

Feb. 8 at 7 pm, preview

Feb. 10 at 1 and 7 pm, preview

Feb. 11 at 2 pm, preview

Feb. 13 at 7 pm opening

Feb. 14 at 7 pm

Feb. 15 at 7 pm

Feb. 16 at 7 pm

Feb. 17 at 1 pm and 7 pm

Feb. 18 at 2 pm

Feb. 20 at 7 pm

Feb. 21 at 7 pm

Feb. 22 at 7 pm

Feb. 23 at 7 pm

Feb. 24 at 7 pm



An outrageously funny ride through American history by the acclaimed intertribal sketch comedy troupe The 1491s (Reservation Dogs and Rutherford Falls).

Coming to PAC NYC following runs at Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Yale Repertory Theatre, McCarter Theater and Seattle Rep, this play centers on one family's story of love, loss, and resilience spanning the 1890 massacre at Wounded Knee, forced re-education at Indian boarding schools, World War II, the Civil Rights Movement, Vietnam and the American Indian Movement occupation of Wounded Knee in 1973.

Directed by Obie Award winner Eric Ting and infused with the 1491s' boldly uninhibited comedy, this New York City premiere takes a hard look at the effects of systemic oppression long after our textbooks typically stop teaching Native history.

Also, it's funny.



Good Medicine

Curated and hosted by Jackie Keliiaa

Featuring Jana Schmieding, Dallas Goldtooth, Brian Bahe, and Adrianne Chalepah

Presented by PAC NYC

February 9 at 7 pm and 9:30 pm

After wowing the West Coast, the smash-hit, all-Native stand-up festival Good Medicine brings the healing power of humor to PAC NYC for a one-night stand that's so funny it hurts! Jackie Keliiaa (Netflix, Comedy Central) hosts a hilarious lineup of the brightest stars in Indian Country, featuring Brian Bahe (2022 New Faces of Comedy), Adrianne Chalepah (Netflix, Amazon Prime), Dallas Goldtooth (FX's Reservation Dogs) and Jana Schmieding (NBC's Rutherford Falls).

Performances begin September 19, 2023.

For a chronological listing of all performances click here.

Tickets starting at $39 are available at PACNYC.org

PAC NYC Memberships starting at $10 for the inaugural season are now available.

The public can sign up for important updates from PAC NYC at PACNYC.org/sign-up.

* All Refuge concerts are Pay-What-You-Wish.