Tickets On Sale Today For Broadway's FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE/WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF

Tickets for the fully reimagined production of Ntozake Shange's groundbreaking for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf, directed and choreographed by Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown (Once On This Island, Choir Boy, co-director and choreographer of Fire Shut Up in My Bones) are now on sale for the general public on www.telecharge.com as of today at 10:00AM EST.

Performances begin at Broadway's Booth Theatre (222 West 45th Street), home to the original 1976 production, on Friday, March 4, 2022, with the opening night set for Thursday, March 24th, 2022. Casting will be announced at a later date.

The show marks Camille A. Brown's directorial debut on Broadway. Brown, who served as choreographer on the Lucille Lortel, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama Desk award-winning 2019 production of the play at The Public Theater, will also continue in her role as choreographer on Broadway, making her the first Black woman to serve as both director and choreographer on a Broadway production in more than 65 years.

Black girl magic is reborn. Ntozake Shange's for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf is the "landmark of American theater" (The New York Times) that blazed a trail for generations to come. Now, this celebration of the power of Black womanhood returns to Broadway for the first time, reinvented, directed, and choreographed by "a true superstar of theater and dance" (NPR), Tony AwardÒ nominee Camille A. Brown. And her vision is as fearlessly new as it is fiercely now.



Join the circle as seven women share their stories and find strength in each other's humor and passion through a fusion of poetry, dance, music, and song that explodes off the stage and resonates with all. It's time for joy. It's time for sisterhood. It's time for colored girls.

For more information, visit www.forcoloredgirlsbway.com.