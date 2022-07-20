Tickets On Sale Now For The Christmas Spectacular Starring The Radio City Rockettes

Tickets for America's #1 holiday show, the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, are on sale now. The production will run from November 18, 2022 through January 2, 2023 at Radio City Music Hall. The Christmas Spectacular, which has inspired and amazed more than 69 million people from around the world since it debuted in 1933, is a one-of-a-kind tradition where the magic of Christmas in New York comes alive. Tickets for the 2022 show are on sale now at www.rockettes.com.



A staple of the holidays in New York City, the Christmas Spectacular stars the incomparable Radio City Rockettes, the longest-running precision dance company in America, admired worldwide for their talent, unity and athleticism, in addition to their iconic style of dance. The awe-inspiring production features intricate choreography and show-stopping numbers that leave audiences with a sense of wonder and amazement. With the return of the beloved lyrical number "Snow" in 2021, the Rockettes now perform in nine numbers throughout the 90-minute production - showcasing more technically complex and different styles of dance than ever before.



In addition to performing in the Christmas Spectacular, the Rockettes appear annually in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting, and have been featured as part of some of the biggest events in entertainment, including the Tony Awards, the MTV VMAs, the NYC Pride parade and on "Saturday Night Live."



The Rockettes organization is committed to ensuring that the Rockettes line showcases greater diversity and that dancers from all backgrounds see themselves represented. To that end, the dance company is making important steps forward in opening the opportunity to more dancers by creating Rockettes Conservatory, expanding the height range of the Rockettes and establishing strong partnerships with diverse dance organizations.



Rockettes Conservatory is an invite-only, week-long training program that offers intensive study in the Rockettes precision style while eliminating financial barriers to entry. The program, which began virtually in 2020 and is taking place in-person for the first time this summer, was designed as an investment in promising dancers' futures. In addition to becoming an inclusive talent pipeline for future Rockettes, conservatory ensures the dance company continues to evolve by attracting the best dancers from all backgrounds.



In addition to Rockettes Conservatory, the organization expanded the height requirement this year - widening the range by an inch from 5'6"-5'10½" to 5'5"-5'10½" - to broaden the number of dancers eligible to become Rockettes. The dance company continues to foster relationships with diverse dance organizations, including Dance Theatre of Harlem (DTH), Harlem School of the Arts (HSA), The Ailey School, International Association of Blacks in Dance (IABD) and The Chloé and Maud Foundation, to provide program support, introduce staff and students to the unique world of precision dance and actively engage with dancers for Rockettes Conservatory.



Tickets for the 2022 production start at $49 and can be purchased online at www.rockettes.com or at the Ticketmaster Box Office at Radio City Music Hall (1260 6th Avenue between 50th and 51st Streets). Service charges apply to internet orders. For group sales, please call 212-465-6080. Accessible and companion seats are available via the Disabled Services Department at 888-609-7599. Visit www.rockettes.com for more information.