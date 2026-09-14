Tickets On Sale For JIM HENSON'S HARMONIOUS HOOPLA

Tickets are on sale now to see 'Jim Henson's Harmonious Hoopla' - a madcap musical revue featuring the songs you know and love from your favorite worlds of Jim Henson. With music from Fraggle Rock, Labyrinth, Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas, and more, this special tribute will be performed on two nights only: Thursday, September 24, and Friday, September 25th, as part of Museum of Moving Image's celebration of Jim Henson's 90th birthday.

From The Jim Henson Company and Heather Henson, 'Jim Henson's Harmonious Hoopla' stars Henson performers Jordan Brownlee (television: Slumberkins; stage: Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas) Aymee Garcia (television: Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock; stage: Wicked, Into the Woods), and Leslie Carrara-Rudolph (television: Sesame Street, Muppets Tonight, stage: Puppet Up!, Wake Up Your Weird) as they perform memorable and iconic songs from the legacy of Jim Henson with a live band, puppets from Jim Henson's Creature Shop, and a lot of fun. With songs from Jim Henson's best-known films, as well as the theme songs and favorites from his television classics, and with a few surprises along the way, it is sure to be a joyful evening for fans of all ages that is not to be missed.

'Jim Henson's Harmonious Hoopla' is from The Jim Henson Company and Heather Henson. The show is directed by John Tartaglia (television: Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock; stage: Avenue Q, Shrek the Musical) and produced by Brenna Ross (stage: Ajijaak on Turtle Island, The 24 Hour Plays: Broadway), with musical direction from Paul Rudolph (television: Sesame Street, Julie's Greenroom).

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