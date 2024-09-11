Tickets On Sale For BIG APPLE CIRCUS: HOMETOWN PLAYGROUND

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New York City’s hometown circus, the Big Apple Circus, will return with an all-new show celebrating the magic and excitement of the city that never sleeps. “Hometown Playground” will dazzle children of all ages and parents alike with soaring acrobats, jaw-dropping stunts, comedic mischief, and the cutest performing dogs ever. From Manhattan to Harlem, Brooklyn, and the Bronx, audiences will take an unforgettable journey celebrating the diverse neighborhoods and unique landmarks that make our city like none other in the world. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, September 10 at 10:00 a.m. EDT.

Big Apple Circus “Hometown Playground” will perform from November 8, 2024, to January 5, 2025 beneath the iconic Big Top in Lincoln Center’s Damrosch Park.

Under the stewardship of renowned producer and promoter Michael Cohl and two-time Emmy Award-winning Director Shanda Sawyer, “Hometown Playground” will be a joyous return to the classic Big Apple Circus experience, with non-stop thrills, whimsy, and plenty of surprises.

This year’s show will feature all-new acts with a cast of international circus stars, including:

- Aerial Orb – From the artistry of the aerial moon to the skillfulness of the aerial hoop, all eyes will be on the graceful Sofia Petrov as she sails atop the Big Apple Circus tent

- Cartoon Poodles – Precocious performing poodles, all rescued from shelters across the United States

- Comedy Pickpocket – Sweden’s Michael Halverson becomes a hilarious one-man crime wave, be sure to check your wallets on the way out…

- Flying Poemas – Soaring high above the circus ring, this trapeze family will dazzle and thrill audiences

- Human Fountains – From Bethesda Fountain to City Hall Park, this hilarious take on New York’s iconic fountains may leave some audience members a little soggy…

- Slack Wire - Mihret Mekonnen demonstrates strength, power and balance on the slack wire

“The talented performers that were hand-selected for this all-new production are ready to dazzle, entertain, and bring the heartbeat of the Big Apple to life underneath our Big Top at Lincoln Center,” said Michael Cohl, chairman of EMC Presents and S2BN Entertainment. “We are thrilled to usher in this new era of the Big Apple Circus and return to our roots of providing good old-fashioned family fun for audiences of all ages.”

This season, the Big Apple Circus will continue its legacy of community engagement by donating tickets to local nonprofits and community-based organizations to offer the circus experience to hundreds of children and families at no cost. The Big Apple Circus additionally provides daytime programming for local schools at an accessible price point.