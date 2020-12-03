Tickets Now Available for A SEASON OF HOPE & INSPIRATION Featuring Patti LuPone, Billy Porter and More

Tickets are now available for Broadway Inspirational Voices' 2020 holiday concert, "A Season of Hope & Inspiration," streaming to a global audience on Sunday, Dec. 13 starting at 7pm (ET). The choir announced an exclusive VIP performance package in partnership with American Express that includes a ticket to the concert and a specially curated pre-show hosted by Andrea Burns and Michael James Scott.

The event will stream live online for free, and tickets can be reserved at www.BIVoices.org. The American Express VIP Card Member Performance Package includes a ticket to the virtual concert and a pre-filmed virtual concert pre-show event starting at 6:30pm (ET) with Andrea Burns, Liz Callaway, Norm Lewis, Leslie Odom Jr., and Michael James Scott. These tickets are available exclusively for American Express Card Members for a donation of $10 or more. American Express is a Proud Partner of Broadway Inspirational Voices.

The concert itself will feature an incredible lineup of special guests, including the Broadway luminaries Patti LuPone, Billy Porter, Leslie Odom Jr. and. Shoshana Bean. The show will also feature appearances by Leslie Uggams, Phylicia Rashad, Debbie Allen, Audra McDonald, Gavin Creel, Vanessa Williams, Telly Leung, Karen Olivo, Montego Glover, Brian Stokes Mitchell, LaChanze, Celia Gooding and Jeanine Tesori. Songs from holidays past will blend alongside new music created especially for this concert.

"This is a challenging season for so many of us; one none of us could have ever imagined." says Director and BIV Chairperson of the Board Schele Williams. "We know how much we need to connect, to uplift, to seek joy. This concert was curated with that in mind. It is for us, all of us in the Industry holding on, hoping and believing in the transformational healing only art can provide."

The Tony Award-winning actress Phylicia Rashad said the concert is an opportunity for people from around the world to come together to celebrate the holidays and to look forward to the new year.

"In this time of not always knowing which way to turn, or where to go, or how to get there, Michael McElroy's Broadway Inspirational Voices holds fast to bringing us all the gifts of great joy," she said. "What a blessing!"

"A Season of Hope & Inspiration" is being executive produced by Broadway Virtual.