Throwing a Tony Awards Watch Party? See Show-Inspired Menu Ideas!

Snack on 'Shucked' Popcorn, make your own 'New York, New York' Manhattans, and more!

By: Jun. 09, 2023

POPULAR

How/When/Where to Watch the 2023 Tony Awards and Other Questions Answered! Photo 1 How/When/Where to Watch the 2023 Tony Awards and Other Questions Answered!
2023 Tony Awards Performance Line-Up Announced Photo 2 2023 Tony Awards Performance Line-Up Announced
Video: Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK Photo 3 Video: Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK
Jeremy Jordan Will Return to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS This Summer Photo 4 Jeremy Jordan Will Return to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS This Summer

Throwing a Tony Awards Watch Party? See Show-Inspired Menu Ideas!

The big day is right around the corner! We're talking about the 76th Annual Tony Awards of course!

First up at 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT is The Tony Awards: Act One, a pre-show of live, exclusive content leading into The 76th Annual Tony Awards. The event will be hosted by Julianne Hough and Skylar Astin. At 8pm ET/ 5pm PT, The American Theatre Wing’s 76th Annual Tony Awards, presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, will air LIVE, hosted by Ariana DeBose.

If you're throwing a Tony Awards watch party and need help planning your menu, BroadwayWorld's got you covered with 'Fat Ham' Sliders, KPOP Korean Dogs and more! 

Some Like it 'Hot' Wings

Looking to spice up your Tonys party? Look no further than this classic option! Take your pick of boneless or bone-in wings, or try some vegan chicken for a meatless option!

Check out a recipe HERE

Check out a vegan recipe HERE!

Throwing a Tony Awards Watch Party? See Show-Inspired Menu Ideas!

'Fat Ham' Sliders

Sliders are a classic party food, and these are extra special because they’re inspired by one of the new plays this season! Add cheese and a condiment of your choice and you’re golden!

Check out a recipe HERE

'Shucked' Popcorn

One of the top musicals this year is themed around all things corn! An iconic addition to any party, popcorn is snackable and poppable! Add butter or your choice of toppings to make this a salty or sweet treat.

KPOP Korean Dogs

Korean corn dogs are a specialty street food in Korea, and you can add them to your party to represent our favorite Korean musical, KPOP! Made with just cheese, hot dogs or sausage, or even rice cakes, the possibilities are endless with this savory snack!

Check out a recipe HERE

Throwing a Tony Awards Watch Party? See Show-Inspired Menu Ideas!

'Magic' Jelly Beans

Have you always wanted Jack’s magic beans from Into The Woods for yourself? This is the next best thing! Grab a handful of your favorite flavors of jelly beans for a sugary snack! 

Candy Necklaces

Inspired by the endearing Kimberly Akimbo, these blast-from-the-past wearable snacks are a fun addition to any party’s candy section!


Mrs. Lovett's Meat Pies

Give your Tonys celebration some Fleet Street flair with individually-sized pies reminiscent of those served in Stephen Sondheim's murderous musical, Sweeney Todd. Check out recipes below for an assortment of non-human based sweet and savory hand pies and empanadas that will leave your guests declaring, "God, that's good!".

Check out savory pie recipe HERE

Check out a sweet pie recipe HERE

Check out an empanada recipe HERE

Life of Pi(e)

There is never a bad excuse to eat pie. In this case, any variety of pie would really do, but for a more authentic nod to the show's setting try your hand at baking a traditional Indian Gujiya Pie, a sweet treat that is popular during Holi and Diwali celebrations.

Check out a recipe HERE

Throwing a Tony Awards Watch Party? See Show-Inspired Menu Ideas!

'Camelot' Royal Icing Cookies

If pie isn't your treat of choice, pivot to a perennial Instagram favorite, the elaborately decorated royal icing sugar cookie. Opt for a crown shape as a nod to the kings and queens that inhabit that congenial spot known as Camelot. 

Check out a recpie HERE!

'Good Night, Oscar' Meyer Hot Dogs

If wordplay is your thing, this party staple ties perfectly into one of this season's new plays, Good Night, Oscar starring Emmy-winner Sean Hayes. You can go au natural with some cocktail franks on toothpicks or wrap them up in biscuit dough for the always crowd-pleasing pigs in a blanket.

Check out a recipe HERE!


'New York, New York' Manhattans

A classic cocktail staple, the Manhattan has been one of the most popular mixed drinks around since its debut in 1882. Celebrate the city that never sleeps with one of these or head on over here to learn how to mix up your own New York-Centric drinks.

Check out a recipe HERE

Throwing a Tony Awards Watch Party? See Show-Inspired Menu Ideas!

A 'New York, New York' Slice

If you need some nourishment to go along with your Manhattans, no place does a slice of pizza better than New York! While your at it, why not just eat a whole pie? Order in, or make your own with a recipe below!

Check out a recipe HERE!

'& Juliet' Pop Princess Soda Mocktails

Make your Tony Awards night pop with some soda pop! Mix your own fun and vibrant all-ages mocktails inspired by Broadway's favorite Top 40-fueled spectacle, & Juliet, following the recipes below!

Check out recipes HERE!

'Shucked' Independently Owned Whiskey Sours

Liberated, educated, celebrated...inebriated! Channel Cobb County's 'one woman whiskey dynasty' Lulu with a classic cocktail inspired by Broadway's favorite distillery diva! We love Jesus...but we drink a little. 

Check out a recipe HERE

'Some Like It Hot' Prohibition Era Classics

Party like it's 1933 with some classic cocktails from the show's Prohibition Era setting. From Old Fashioneds to High Balls to straight up gin in a flask, the possibilities are endless. So, what are ya thirsty for?

Check out an Old Fashioned recipe HERE

Check out a High Ball Recipe HERE

Throwing a Tony Awards Watch Party? See Show-Inspired Menu Ideas!



RELATED STORIES

1
Meet the Cast of HERE LIES LOVE, Beginning Previews Tonight! Photo
Meet the Cast of HERE LIES LOVE, Beginning Previews Tonight!

Here Lies Love and the AFM Local 802 musicians union have reached an agreement on the issue of orchestra size for the Broadway production. 

2
BROADWAY BARES: PLEASURE PARK Adds J. Harrison Ghee, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Mykal Kilgore Photo
BROADWAY BARES: PLEASURE PARK Adds J. Harrison Ghee, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Mykal Kilgore and More

A current Tony Award nominee, a history-making Grammy Award nominee and returning Broadway favorites will be among the special guests helping to illuminate the main attractions at Broadway Bares: Pleasure Park on Sunday, June 18, 2023.

3
Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo
Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!

The 76th Annual Tony Awards are almost here! Save 15% on merch from the plays and musicals nominated for the 2023 Tonys, including Kimberly Akimbo, Parade, New York, New York, Some Like It Hot, and many more!

4
Video: Go Inside Rehearsal For BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL At The Muny Photo
Video: Go Inside Rehearsal For BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL At The Muny

See video from inside rehearsal as Sara Sheperd, Jackie Burns, Jarrod Spector, Steven Good, Noah Weisberg and Sharon Hunter and more as they prepare to kick of the 2023 Muny summer season with Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, June 12-18, 2023.

From This Author - BWW Features

Throwing a Tony Awards Watch Party? See Show-Inspired Menu Ideas!Throwing a Tony Awards Watch Party? See Show-Inspired Menu Ideas!
Celebrate Mother's Day: Broadway Edition With Hurder, Blackman, Feldshuh, Wolfe & Williams!Celebrate Mother's Day: Broadway Edition With Hurder, Blackman, Feldshuh, Wolfe & Williams!
From THE LION KING to LIFE OF PI: A Recent History of Puppets on StageFrom THE LION KING to LIFE OF PI: A Recent History of Puppets on Stage
The Best Movies About Plays and Backstage StoriesThe Best Movies About Plays and Backstage Stories

Videos

Video: Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Lighting and Sound Design Video Video: Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Lighting and Sound Design
Kara Young Is Back with Her Second Tony Nomination Video
Kara Young Is Back with Her Second Tony Nomination
Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Scenic Design Video
Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Scenic Design
Miriam Silverman Never Dreamed That THE SIGN ON SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW Would Land on Broadway Video
Miriam Silverman Never Dreamed That THE SIGN ON SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW Would Land on Broadway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHUCKED
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You