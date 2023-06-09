Throwing a Tony Awards Watch Party? See Show-Inspired Menu Ideas!

The big day is right around the corner! We're talking about the 76th Annual Tony Awards of course!

First up at 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT is The Tony Awards: Act One, a pre-show of live, exclusive content leading into The 76th Annual Tony Awards. The event will be hosted by Julianne Hough and Skylar Astin. At 8pm ET/ 5pm PT, The American Theatre Wing’s 76th Annual Tony Awards, presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, will air LIVE, hosted by Ariana DeBose.

If you're throwing a Tony Awards watch party and need help planning your menu, BroadwayWorld's got you covered with 'Fat Ham' Sliders, KPOP Korean Dogs and more!

Some Like it 'Hot' Wings

Looking to spice up your Tonys party? Look no further than this classic option! Take your pick of boneless or bone-in wings, or try some vegan chicken for a meatless option!

Check out a recipe HERE!

Check out a vegan recipe HERE!

'Fat Ham' Sliders

Sliders are a classic party food, and these are extra special because they’re inspired by one of the new plays this season! Add cheese and a condiment of your choice and you’re golden!

Check out a recipe HERE!

'Shucked' Popcorn

One of the top musicals this year is themed around all things corn! An iconic addition to any party, popcorn is snackable and poppable! Add butter or your choice of toppings to make this a salty or sweet treat.

KPOP Korean Dogs

Korean corn dogs are a specialty street food in Korea, and you can add them to your party to represent our favorite Korean musical, KPOP! Made with just cheese, hot dogs or sausage, or even rice cakes, the possibilities are endless with this savory snack!

Check out a recipe HERE!

'Magic' Jelly Beans

Have you always wanted Jack’s magic beans from Into The Woods for yourself? This is the next best thing! Grab a handful of your favorite flavors of jelly beans for a sugary snack!

Candy Necklaces

Inspired by the endearing Kimberly Akimbo, these blast-from-the-past wearable snacks are a fun addition to any party’s candy section!



Mrs. Lovett's Meat Pies

Give your Tonys celebration some Fleet Street flair with individually-sized pies reminiscent of those served in Stephen Sondheim's murderous musical, Sweeney Todd. Check out recipes below for an assortment of non-human based sweet and savory hand pies and empanadas that will leave your guests declaring, "God, that's good!".

Check out savory pie recipe HERE!

Check out a sweet pie recipe HERE!

Check out an empanada recipe HERE!

Life of Pi(e)

There is never a bad excuse to eat pie. In this case, any variety of pie would really do, but for a more authentic nod to the show's setting try your hand at baking a traditional Indian Gujiya Pie, a sweet treat that is popular during Holi and Diwali celebrations.

Check out a recipe HERE!

'Camelot' Royal Icing Cookies

If pie isn't your treat of choice, pivot to a perennial Instagram favorite, the elaborately decorated royal icing sugar cookie. Opt for a crown shape as a nod to the kings and queens that inhabit that congenial spot known as Camelot.

Check out a recpie HERE!

'Good Night, Oscar' Meyer Hot Dogs

If wordplay is your thing, this party staple ties perfectly into one of this season's new plays, Good Night, Oscar starring Emmy-winner Sean Hayes. You can go au natural with some cocktail franks on toothpicks or wrap them up in biscuit dough for the always crowd-pleasing pigs in a blanket.

Check out a recipe HERE!



'New York, New York' Manhattans

A classic cocktail staple, the Manhattan has been one of the most popular mixed drinks around since its debut in 1882. Celebrate the city that never sleeps with one of these or head on over here to learn how to mix up your own New York-Centric drinks.

Check out a recipe HERE!

A 'New York, New York' Slice

If you need some nourishment to go along with your Manhattans, no place does a slice of pizza better than New York! While your at it, why not just eat a whole pie? Order in, or make your own with a recipe below!

Check out a recipe HERE!

'& Juliet' Pop Princess Soda Mocktails

Make your Tony Awards night pop with some soda pop! Mix your own fun and vibrant all-ages mocktails inspired by Broadway's favorite Top 40-fueled spectacle, & Juliet, following the recipes below!

Check out recipes HERE!

'Shucked' Independently Owned Whiskey Sours

Liberated, educated, celebrated...inebriated! Channel Cobb County's 'one woman whiskey dynasty' Lulu with a classic cocktail inspired by Broadway's favorite distillery diva! We love Jesus...but we drink a little.

Check out a recipe HERE!

'Some Like It Hot' Prohibition Era Classics

Party like it's 1933 with some classic cocktails from the show's Prohibition Era setting. From Old Fashioneds to High Balls to straight up gin in a flask, the possibilities are endless. So, what are ya thirsty for?

Check out an Old Fashioned recipe HERE!

Check out a High Ball Recipe HERE!