Thomas Sadoski, Amanda Seyfried, Alison Pill and More to Take Part in THE HOMEBOUND PROJECT

50 leading and emerging actors and playwrights have united for The Homebound Project, a new independent, online theater initiative created to help feed children affected by COVID-19. Founded by playwright Catya McMullen and director Jenna Worsham, The Homebound Project is theater made to raise funds for nonprofit organizations working at the forefront of the pandemic. Each edition of The Homebound Project features a collection of 10 new theater works, written by homebound playwrights and recorded by sheltering actors. View-at-home tickets begin at a donation level of $10, with all proceeds benefiting No Kid Hungry, a national campaign helping to feed countless children living with hunger.



The Homebound Project is currently scheduled to include three editions, with each collection of new works available to stream over a strictly limited 4-day period. The first edition will stream online beginning at 7pm on Wednesday, May 6 until 7pm on Sunday, May 10. Subsequent editions will air May 20-24 and June 3-7. Tickets to the first collection are now available at homeboundtheater.org.



The first team of playwrights has been given the prompt of "home." Forthcoming collections will focus on themes of "sustenance." Participating actors and writers in the first edition, running May 6-10, include:

Christopher Abbott in a work by Lucy Thurber,

Utkarsh Ambudkar in a work by Qui Nguyen,

Glenn Davis in a work by Ren Dara Santiago,

William Jackson Harper in work by Max Posner,

Jessica Hecht in a work by Sarah Ruhl,

Marin Ireland in a work by Eliza Clark,

Alison Pill in a work by C.A. Johnson,

Elizabeth Rodriguez in a work by Rajiv Joseph,

Thomas Sadoski in a work by Martyna Majok, and

Amanda Seyfried in a work by Catya McMullen.

Future editions will include actors Uzo Aduba, Betty Gilpin, André Holland, Joshua Leonard, Hari Nef, Ashley Park, Mary-Louise Parker, Will Pullen, and Zachary Quinto, along with playwrights Adam Bock, John Guare, Daniel Talbott, Anne Washburn, David Zheng, among many others.



Costume consultation by Andy Jean. Sound design by Fan Zhang. Original music by Scott Klopfenstein. Video editing and design by Jon Burkland/ZANNI Productions.

"The Homebound Project grew from a desire to support frontline organizations by doing what we artists do best: creating and gathering, in newly imagined ways," says co-creator Jenna Worsham, who will direct a few of the works. "Our mission is to provide sustenance: critical provisions for those in need, an opportunity for isolated artists to collaborate, and (we hope) a way for audiences to access the communal empathy that theater provokes."



Actor Thomas Sadoski says, "In a crisis, the artist's responsibility becomes even more clear: we tell stories to entertain and to reflect. If we can give a moment's peace, we will. But if we can do our job AND help the incredible folks at No Kid Hungry provide for our community, we are all in."

"Childhood hunger has always been a crisis in our country, but with the pandemic, we believe that more kids are living with hunger than ever before," said Billy Shore, executive chair of Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. "We're truly proud and grateful to partner with The Homebound Project. What a great way for the theater community to literally share its strength, and to help feed kids now and in the months ahead."

"In New York City alone, kids in need are missing nearly 850,000 school meals every day while schools are closed because of the coronavirus," said Rachel Sabella, director of No Kid Hungry in New York. "We have a plan to feed kids, but the need is great, and it's going to take all of us - actors, cafeteria staff, elected officials, everyday people - to offer the time, talent, and resources to reach them."

Visit homeboundtheater.org for more information.





