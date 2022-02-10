Now Hiring: Content Strategist, House Manager, and More - BroadwayWorld Classifieds

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Stage Manager

SUMMARY The Assistant Stage Manager, a contracted, 1099 employee, under the guidance of the Production Stage Manager, will assist with the documentation, preparation, and running of all rehearsals and performances for the upcoming production of Cabaret. They will also maintain a working score for assigned production, and other duties related to stage management as assigned. DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES • Perform those duties that are industry standard for the position. • Run rehearsals if... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Diversity Producing Fellow

Dallas Theater Center is offering a paid, eleven-month Diversity Producing Fellowship for a recent college graduate or early career theater professional interested in pursuing a career in Producing or Theater Administration. The goal of the fellowship is to develop a new generation of leadership in the American theater from under-represented groups. We encourage emerging theater artists from all diverse backgrounds to apply for consideration. Through this Fellowship, early career theat... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Moonstone Theatre Company- seeking assistant stage manager/covid safety officer

Moonstone Theatre Company is seeking an Assistant stage manager/ covid compliance officer. The position can be split (ASM or CCO) or combined. The assistant stage manager's salary is $1000, and the Covid safety office salary is $600. Rehearsal begins March 1, 2022. The performance will run March 24th-27th, March 31st-April 3rd, April 7th-10th. Rehearsals: 3547 Olive St, St. Louis, MO 63103 Performances: 210 E Monroe Ave, Kirkwood, MO 63122 Applicants must live in the greater St. Louis area ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Carpenter

-Skilled with all tools -Safety first -Able to read drawings -Team player... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Gloucester Stage Equity & Non-Equity Auditions

Actors for Equity & Non-equity Principal auditions at Gloucester Stage Company, Gloucester, MA.: Kindly submit a ONE MINUTE monologue OF YOUR CHOICE, (video self-tape) and a headshot and resume to auditions@gloucesterstage.com by February 21. Actors with local housing encouraged to apply. Gloucester Stage welcomes submissions by actors of all races and ethnicities. SUBMIT TO: auditions@gloucesterstage.com GLORIA by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins directed by Bryn Boice First Rehearsal: 5/13 ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Event Services Supervisor at the Coppell Arts Center

The Coppell Arts Center is the next great addition to the City of Coppell. The Arts Center is a gathering place for those looking to connect and enrich their lives through culture and entertainment. It is a place for memorable experiences that exceed expectations and are within easy reach. The Event Services Supervisor would be joining a creative team environment with a passion to serve our community by executing private rentals program for the center. To Learn more please visit our website... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Seeking A Toronto Based Director for Sarah DeLappe's The Wolves

Job Detail All The Hats Productions is currently seeking non-union, Toronto based Designers (sound, lighting, set, costume) for our upcoming production of Sarah DeLappe's The Wolves running April 6th - 10th, 2022. All The Hats Productions seeks to create opportunities for emerging theatre artists of marginalized genders to gain experience, particularly in fields of Direction, Theatre Tech and Design. Artists of a marginalized gender are strongly encouraged to submit for this project. Pos... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Atlanta Ballet - Chief Advancement Officer

Organization Atlanta Ballet is one of the premier and oldest dance companies in America and the official state ballet of Georgia. Established in 1929 by dance visionary Dorothy Moses Alexander, Atlanta Ballet is currently led by Artistic Director Gennadi Nedvigin. A Bolshoi trained former principal dancer with San Francisco Ballet, Nedvigin was recruited to Atlanta Ballet in 2016 to elevate the artistic excellence and stature of the professional Company. Atlanta Ballet performs at the 2,750-se... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Marketing & Ticketing Supervisor, at the Coppell Arts Center

The Coppell Arts Center is the next great addition to the City of Coppell. The Arts Center is a gathering place for those looking to connect and enrich their lives through culture and entertainment. It is a place for memorable experiences that exceed expectations and are within easy reach. The Marketing & Ticketing Supervisor would be joining a creative team environment with a passion to serve our community by creating & implementing branding & marketing programs for the center. To Learn mo... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: House Manager

HOUSE MANAGER Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking House Managers for The Pershing Square Signature Center on West 42nd Street. Founded in 1991, Signature Theatre celebrates playwrights and gives them an artistic home, producing six to eight productions annually. In 2005 Signature began its groundbreaking Signature Ticket Initiative, providing affordable tickets to all of its productions. In 2012, Signature opened The Pershing Square Signature Ce... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Bhanu Packers and Movers Company

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Scenic, Costume, Lighting, and Props Counselors at Ghostlight Theater Camp

CHANGE THEIR LIVES WHILE CHANGING YOURS Counselors are the heart of the Ghostlight community. They create opportunities for campers to be creative and joyful, support their social-emotional growth, and help camp operate efficiently, safely, and with maximum levels of fun, connection and transformation. Ghostlight Counselors are inclusive, authentic, good role models, and always there for the camper. Counselors are need for the following specialty areas: · SHOP AND DESIGN COUNSEL... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Marketing

The Director of Marketing is responsible for the leadership and management of the Marketing and Audience Services team, all earned revenue and audience building programs. Reporting to the Managing Director, this senior position partners with the theater's leadership in season planning, strategic planning and in ensuring Two River's brand and voice is reflected in all of the organization's communications. The position works closely with the Artistic, Development and Education... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Signature Theatre - Executive Director

Organization Founded in 1991 by James Houghton and based in Manhattan, New York City, Signature Theatre (Signature) celebrates playwrights and gives them an artistic home, making an extended commitment to a playwright's body of work. Signature produces several plays by each resident writer and delivers an intimate and immersive journey into each playwright's vision. Playwrights-in-Residence have included many illustrious and well-established playwrights, as well as contemporary and emerging on... (more)