This Week's New Classifieds on BWW - 1/25/2024

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 1/25/2024. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Posting listings in the Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, and our listings now include career help including accounting, taxes, designers, help wanted featuring full time jobs, internships, part-time jobs and temp work. For instruction and classes, we have listings on acting, dance, voice and voice-over lessons and coaching, as well as listings of accompanists, music production, arrangers & more.

New Listings This Week

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Part-Time Program Assistant

JOB DESCRIPTION / OVERVIEW Brooklyn Youth Chorus is seeking a part-time Program Assistant(s) to serve as rehearsal managers, front desk attendants, and to provide general program administrative support. When scheduled in a rehearsal manager capacity, program assistants are responsible for overseeing drop-off and pick-up, taking attendance, monitoring chorister behavior before, during, and after rehearsal, helping with classroom logistics such as music distribution, etc. When scheduled as the f... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Executive Ensemble Producer

As the producer, you will work alongside the artistic director to serve as the face of SCAD with community clients. In this position, you will participate in community outreach, negotiate rates with clients, communicate with necessary internal departments for events and feedback, and lead weekly meetings to discuss all upcoming events, logistics, performance outlines, and staffing. Performances will include paid performances, church performances, and goodwill community events. You will be respon... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Sound Technician - Seasonal

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, FL is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Sound Technician. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of the cultured re... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Scenic Designer/Escape to Margaritaville

Job dates 06/20/24 - 07/02/24 Collaborate with Director and creative team to conceive and design scenery for production. Collaborate with creative team and submit designs as per design deadlines. Work onsite during build process, coordinating with Technical Director, Director and Production Manager to implement build of scenery. Serve as scenic charge and delegate scenic painting projects to scenic team. Attend designer's run through, work with team to achieve load-in, attend technical rehears... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Costume Design/Escape to Margaritaville

Job dates 06/20/24 - 07/02/24 Conceptualize and execute Costume Design for production of Escape to Margaritaville at the Forestburgh Playhouse. Designer will be on property for duration of rehearsal period to delegate to costume team, pull costumes from rental house when necessary, execute costume build, participate in technical rehearsal and implement notes throughout the rehearsal process. ALL MEALS PROVIDED HOUSING PROVIDED TRANSPORTATION STIPEND PROVIDED ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Music Director

Job dates 06/06/24 - 08/25/24 Act as Musical Director and conductor and rehearsal accompanist for two or three mainstage musicals and either three cabarets and a children's production. Play second keyboard and assist with rehearsals for the musicals where not acting as Musical Director. ALL MEALS PROVIDED HOUSING PROVIDED TRANSPORTATION STIPEND PROVIDED ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Assistant Electrician/ALD

Job Dates 06/02/24 - 09/03/24 Assistant Electrician for 2024 Summer Season. Duties include, but are not limited to assisting with load-in of season lighting rental; Design and run Cabarets at the Forestburgh Tavern, when applicable; Assist Lighting Designers with all mainstage productions; load-in and load-out of each show's physical production; Assisting in Playhouse maintenance when necessary. Spot operation, as needed for productions. ALL MEALS PROVIDED HOUSING PROVIDED TRAVEL STIPEND... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: A2/Audio Engineer

Job Dates 06/02/24 - 09/02/24 Assist Sound Designer and A1 with the set up of Playhouse, Tavern and Church sound systems, will assist with design and mixing of all mainstage productions, TYA production, any concurrent cabarets in the Forestburgh Tavern, and any special events at the Playhouse or Tavern or off-property; maintenance of sound equipment and other Playhouse maintenance when necessary. Work backstage during productions and assist actors with microphones and troubleshoot sound issues... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: A1/Audio Engineer/Design Opportunities

Job Dates 06/02/24 - 09/02/24 Assist with negotiation of sound package order and sound system set up in Playhouse and Tavern; Mix mainstage productions, Design TYA production and One mainstage production, as well as any concurrent cabarets in the Forestburgh Tavern (unless otherwise assigned to Assistant), as well as any special events at the Playhouse, Tavern or off-property events; maintenance of sound equipment and other Playhouse maintenance when necessary. Will work with Sound Designer du... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Sticher-Costume Crew

Job Dates 06/02/24 - 09/03/24 Assist Costume Designer and Wardrobe Supervisor in building and implementing costume designs for 2024 Summer Season productions, act as running crew for mainstage and children's show productions, assist with day-to-day duties as necessary in the costume shop and for Playhouse. Housing, meals, and transportation stipend included with contract ALL MEALS PROVIDED HOUSING PROVIDED TRAVEL STIPEND PROVIDED ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Wardrobe Supervisor

Job Dates 06/02/24 - 09/03/24 Participate in backstage running crew for each show, oversee laundry duties, assist the designer with the construction of costumes, maintain costumes for each show, and perform other duties as necessary for running of the costume shop and any other deemed necessary by Costume Designer/Assistant Costume Designer and Administrative Staff. Wig and makeup design and maintenance, if applicable. Design opportunities are available for an extra fee. ALL MEALS PROVIDED... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Shop Manager/Assistant Costume Designer

Job Dates 06/02/24 - 09/03/24 Assist Costume Designer with design, pull, build, and implementation of costume designs for 2023 Summer Season productions, supervise costume shop, assist with day to day duties as necessary in costume shop and for Playhouse. Design TYA Productions at Playhouse. Mainstage Costume Design opportunities are available for an extra fee. ALL MEALS PROVIDED HOUSING PROVIDED TRAVEL STIPEND PROVIDED ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Scenic Carpenter

Job date 05/27/24 - 09/03/24 Scenic Carpenter for 2024 Summer Season. Duties include, but not limited to: executing the build and painting of all pertinent mainstage productions, TYA productions and cabaret productions, when applicable; working change-over and technical rehearsal, working as run-crew for productions, assisting with Playhouse setup and maintenance as needed. Scenic painting skills helpful. ALL MEALS PROVIDED HOUSING PROVIDED TRAVEL STIPEND PROVIDED ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Assistant Technical Director

Job date 05/27/24 - 09/03/24 Assistant Technical Director for the 2024 Season. Duties include, but are not limited to: Assisting the Technical Director with supervising and executing the build of all pertinent mainstage productions and cabaret productions when necessary; Drafting build documents, creating detailed build schedule, and coordinating with the Production Manager, PSM, and Director and Producer regarding all aspects of the set build; Running change-over and helping coordinate techni... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Technical Director

Job date 05/27/24 - 09/03/24 Technical Director for Playhouse 2024 Season. Duties include, but are not limited to: Supervising and executing the build of Mainstage Productions and TYA Production. Drafting build documents, creating detailed build schedules, and coordinating with the Production Manager, PSM, Director and Producer regarding all aspects of the set build; Running change-over and helping coordinate technical rehearsal ALL MEALS PROVIDED HOUSING PROVIDED TRAVEL STIPEND PROVIDED ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Associate Producer

Job dates 05/13/24 - 09/10/24 Assist Producer with day to day operations of the Playhouse including, but not limited to the following duties: payroll, contract work, office, and clerical work, house management, marketing, coordination with Production Manager and Company Manager and technical departments, COVID compliance, communications, coordination of company social activities, fundraising efforts, volunteer management. ALL MEALS PROVIDED HOUSING PROVIDED TRAVEL STIPEND PROVIDED ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Company Manager

Job Dates 05/17/24 - 09/10/24 Preparation of all housing pre-season and managing housing till close, coordinating and scheduling personnel chores. Coordinate housing and transportation for the company, Problem solver of most personnel and human resource matters; office clerical duties, marketing, and production tasks. Assist with house manager duties for all shows, when applicable. Assist the Producing team with the day-to-day management of the Playhouse. ALL MEALS PROVIDED HOUSING PROVIDE... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Freelance Stage Manager for off-Broadway comedy

Job Description: A Stage Manager position is available, for an enthusiastic stage manager, working on an upcoming solo comedy show at off-Broadway venue, the SoHo Playhouse, New York City. The dates are: February 16-17, February 21-24, February 27-March 2 (2024). Call time: 8.30pm to 10.30pm (every night as listed above) Rate of pay: $120 per night (for eleven nights) Basic duties: - Assist with pre-show sound check between artist and technical operator - Arrange show stage props on... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Marketing Manager - Mile Square Theatre (paid, largely remote position)

The Marketing Manager is responsible for devising and executing marketing plans for all Mile Square Theatre (MST) key programs, projects, and initiatives, ranging from mainstage shows, concerts to education programs, to benefits and special programming in our Annex space. The Marketing Manager will conceive and implement tiered audience engagement strategies from acquisition through conversion that drive maximal engagement and meet or exceed revenue and consumption goals. Success hinges on an ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Actors Company of Natick’s Once On This Island

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Music by Stephen Flaherty Lyrics by Lynn Aherns Book by Lynn Aherns Directed by Najee Brown Actors of color are strongly encouraged to audition, and all roles are open to inclusive casting. We as a company are committed to casting in a way that best tells the story and reflects the cultures/themes represented to the best of our ability. COMPLETE THE FORM BELOW TO SUBMIT YOUR VIRTUAL AUDITION/SIGN UP FOR IN PERSON AUDITION: https://forms.gle/NCPi3gyqSy5Ko... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Marketing Manager

The Marketing Manager is responsible for devising and executing marketing plans for all Mile Square Theatre (MST) key programs, projects, and initiatives, ranging from mainstage shows, concerts to education programs, to benefits and special programming in our Annex space. The Marketing Manager will conceive and implement tiered audience engagement strategies from acquisition through conversion that drive maximal engagement and meet or exceed revenue and consumption goals. Success hinges on an ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Child Supervisor (South Pacific)

JOB DESCRIPTION: Child Supervisor (South Pacific) Department: Production Reports to: Production Stage Manager Start Date/End Date: May 10, 2024 – August 11, 2024 Salary Range: $17/hr Our goal is to be a diverse workforce that is representative, at all job levels, of the community we serve. Goodspeed Musicals is committed to creating an equitable, inclusive, and accessible workplace environment, and is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. Women, non-gender binary/trans individuals,... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Company Management Associate

Job Title: Company Management Associate Reports To: Company Manager Department: Company Management FLSA Classification: Seasonal, Full Time, Non-Exempt Wage/Compensation Range: $16/hr, with housing (utilities included), insurance, paid time off, and paid holidays provided Our goal is to be a diverse workforce that is representative, at all job levels, of the community we serve. Goodspeed Musicals is committed to creating an equitable, inclusive, and accessible workplace environment, and... (more)