Theresa Rebeck's WHAT WE'RE UP AGAINST Extends at WP Theater

WP Theater has announced that due to popular demand the limited engagement of What We're Up Against, a ferociously funny yet urgent piece about workplace gender politics written by Pulitzer Prize nominee Theresa Rebeck (Seminar, Mauritius, "Smash") will extend.

Previously scheduled through November 26, the production will now play the final performance of its Off-Broadway Premiere on Sunday, December 3, 2017 at WP Theater (2162 Broadway).

What We're Up Against stars Teen Choice Award winner Skylar Astin (Pitch Perfect, Spring Awakening), Emmy Award winner and Golden Globe nominee Marg Helgenberger ("CSI", Erin Brockovich), Jim Parrack ("True Blood", Of Mice and Men), Krysta Rodriguez (Spring Awakening, "Trial & Error"), and Damian Young ("House of Cards", All My Sons). Directed by Adrienne Campbell-Holt (Dry Land, Empathitrax), the play is presented by WP Theater in special arrangement with Segal NYC Productions.

"Why is it still like this?" Janice sighs to Eliza. It's 1992, and Eliza is the brainy new recruit at a small-shop architecture firm. But she's struggling to get a foothold on even the lowest rung of the company ladder, and starts making moves to blow the lid off their Pandora's box of office politics and social maneuvering, in this sharply hilarious black comedy. Rebeck brings her trademark blistering wit to the workplace in this darkly funny and all-too-relevant comedy of gender politics.

Written by Rebeck in 1992, What We're Up Against premiered nearly 20 years later at the Magic Theater in San Francisco. This production marks the play's Off-Broadway debut.

The production features scenic design by Drama Desk Award nominee Narelle Sissons (All My Sons - Broadway; How I Learned to Drive - original production), costume design by Lortel Award nominee Tilly Grimes (Small Mouth Sounds), lighting design by Grant Yeager (Now. Here. This) and sound design by Lortel Award winner M.L. Dogg (Oh, Hello on Broadway; Here Lies Love). Casting is by Kelly Gillespie, C.S.A.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

