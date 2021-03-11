Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Theatre on Film and Tape Archive to Stream Joe Allen's 2016 Interview with Alex Witchel

The famed NYC restaurateur, Joe Allen, owner of the beloved theatre district restaurant that bears his name, passed away in February 2021.

Mar. 11, 2021  
Theatre on Film and Tape Archive to Stream Joe Allen's 2016 Interview with Alex Witchel

The famed theatre district restaurateur Joe Allen passed away on February 7, 2021 at the age of 87. Joe Allen Restaurant has been nourishing theatergoers and theater professionals for 57 years on W. 46th Street. Starting out, they catered mostly to "chorus kids with bad knees" but quickly became the place where the worlds of theater stars and theatergoers converge. In other words, Joe Allen has defined (and then redefined, and then redefined again) "the theatrical hangout."

In 2016, the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive recorded an interview at the restaurant with Allen and New York Times columnist Alex Witchel. This interview will be streamed by the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive in its entirety for this public program in honor of Allen.

For more details CLICK HERE!


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Zachary Noah Piser
Zachary Noah Piser
Jack Sippel
Jack Sippel
Drew Gasparini
Drew Gasparini

Related Articles
Interactive Online Murder Mystery WHODUNNIT AT THE COLISEUM? Announced Photo

Interactive Online Murder Mystery WHODUNNIT AT THE COLISEUM? Announced

The Canadian Opera Company Announces SPRING BREAK AT THE COC: EXPLORING NEW OPERA Photo

The Canadian Opera Company Announces SPRING BREAK AT THE COC: EXPLORING NEW OPERA

Photo Flash: First Look at Palm Beach Dramaworks/Actors Playhouse Coproduction of THE BELL Photo

Photo Flash: First Look at Palm Beach Dramaworks/Actors' Playhouse Coproduction of THE BELLE OF AMHERST

Boston Ballet Presents BB@YOURHOME: THE ART OF CLASSICAL BALLET Photo

Boston Ballet Presents BB@YOURHOME: THE ART OF CLASSICAL BALLET


More Hot Stories For You