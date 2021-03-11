Theatre on Film and Tape Archive to Stream Joe Allen's 2016 Interview with Alex Witchel

The famed theatre district restaurateur Joe Allen passed away on February 7, 2021 at the age of 87. Joe Allen Restaurant has been nourishing theatergoers and theater professionals for 57 years on W. 46th Street. Starting out, they catered mostly to "chorus kids with bad knees" but quickly became the place where the worlds of theater stars and theatergoers converge. In other words, Joe Allen has defined (and then redefined, and then redefined again) "the theatrical hangout."

In 2016, the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive recorded an interview at the restaurant with Allen and New York Times columnist Alex Witchel. This interview will be streamed by the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive in its entirety for this public program in honor of Allen.

For more details CLICK HERE!