Theatre Communications Group Raises $300,000 at Gala Honoring Samuel L. Jackson & LaTanya Richardson Jackson

At Monday night's 2023 TCG Gala: Our Stories, Theatre Communications Group raised over $300,000. The Gala honored Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson Jackson, with an award presented by Vanessa Williams and featured performances from Sidney Dupont (Tony Nominee, Paradise Square), Alex Newell (Shucked), and Lillias White (Hadestown).

The Gala Co-Chairs were esteemed Broadway producer Brian Anthony Moreland and renowned publicist Rick Miramontez.

Notable guests in attendance were director Jerry Dixon, David Henry Hwang, Jamie deRoy, David Zippel, Rachel Antonoff, Keli Goff and Wanda Durant.

"We're so grateful to have had the opportunity to honor the Jacksons for their extraordinary artistry and philanthropic impact," said Teresa Eyring, CEO, TCG. "From gorgeous performances to moving testimonials, it was a reminder of the power and resiliency of our theatre ecology. It was also great fun to connect with friends old and new! Thanks to the generosity of everyone in attendance, we exceeded our fundraising goals in support of all our programs to serve the theatre field, including our One Million Books campaign."

TCG's One Million Books Campaign will make one million TCG plays available to schools, university and public libraries, independent bookstores, and more. TCG Books is the largest independent trade publisher of dramatic literature in North America, with 19 winners of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama on its book list. The book program commits to the life-long career of its playwrights, keeping all of their plays in print. TCG Books' authors include Annie Baker, Nilo Cruz, Jackie Sibblies Drury, Larissa FastHorse, Athol Fugard, Quiara Alegría Hudes, David Henry Hwang, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Tony Kushner, Young Jean Lee, Lynn Nottage, Suzan-Lori Parks, Sarah Ruhl, Heidi Schreck, Stephen Sondheim, Paula Vogel, and August Wilson. TCG Books and the One Million Books Campaign are supported by The Mellon Foundation.

TCG's annual Our Stories Gala supports TCG's work in leading for a just and thriving theatre ecology. The 2021 Gala, which was held virtually, honored Ricardo Khan and the Performing Arts Alliance. The 2020 Gala honored the National Black Theatre Festival of Winston-Salem and David Henry Hwang. The 2019 Gala honored arts philanthropist and Chairman Emerita, Ingram Industries Inc. Martha R. Ingram; Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tony Kushner; and Broadway press agent and President of DKC/O&M Rick Miramontez. Past honorees at the TCG annual gala-now in its tenth year- include actor Brian Dennehy, director Kenny Leon, playwright Lynn Nottage, actress and playwright Danai Gurira, theatrical producers Stephen C. Byrd and Alia Jones-Harvey, set designer Ming Cho Lee, lighting designer Jules Fisher, the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation, The Shubert Foundation, The Vilcek Foundation, producers Ruth and Stephen Hendel, Judith O. Rubin, and the creators of War Paint (Scott Frankel, Michael Greif, Michael Korie, and Doug Wright).

Theatre Communications Group

(TCG), the national organization for theatre, leads for a just and thriving theatre ecology. Since its founding in 1961, TCG's constituency has grown from a handful of groundbreaking theatres to over 700 Member Theatres and affiliate organizations and over 7,000 Individual Members. Through its programs and services, TCG reaches over one million students, audience members, and theatre professionals each year. TCG offers networking and knowledge-building opportunities through research, communications, and events, including the annual TCG National Conference, one of the largest nationwide gatherings of theatre people; awards grants and scholarships to theatre companies and individual artists; advocates on the federal level; and through the Global Theater Initiative, TCG's partnership with the Laboratory for Global Performance and Politics, serves as the U.S. Center of the International Theatre Institute. TCG is North America's largest independent trade publisher of dramatic literature, with 19 Pulitzer Prizes for Drama on the TCG booklist. It also publishes the award-winning American Theatre magazine and ARTSEARCH®, the essential source for a career in the arts. TCG believes its vision of "a better world for theatre, and a better world because of theatre" can be achieved through individual and collective action, adaptive and responsive leadership, and equitable representation in all areas of practice. TCG is led by executive director and CEO Teresa Eyring. www.tcg.org.