Photos: Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson Honored at TCG Gala

The event took place on Monday, January 9.

Jan. 10, 2023  

Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson Jackson were honored at Theatre Communications Group (TCG)'s 2023 gala this past weekend.

The event also included Lillias White (Hadestown), Alex Newell (Shucked), Sidney DuPont (Paradise Square), Phylicia Rashad, Documentary filmmaker Keli Goff, Broadway lyricist and director David Zippel, Playwrights Lynn Nottage, David Henry Hwang and Will Arbery, Jonelle Procope - President & CEO of the Apollo Theater, Filmmakers Jason Delane Lee and Yvonne Huff Lee, National Black Theatre CEO Sade Lythcott and Executive Artistic Director Jonathan McCrory, Ty Jones, Artistic Director, Classical Theatre of Harlem, Nikkole Salter, TCG Board Chair and Chair of Dept of Theatre Arts at Chadwick Boseman College of Fine Arts, Bonnie Comley and Stewart Lane, Broadway H.D., Joe Benincasa, Entertainment Community Fund and more.

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



From This Author - Jennifer Broski

 

