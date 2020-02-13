Theatre BEDLAM To Remount THE CRUCIBLE Off-Broadway

BEDLAM has announced the return of its critically acclaimed production of Arthur Miller's THE CRUCIBLE, directed by Eric Tucker.

The Crucible is a 1953 play by American playwright Arthur Miller. It is a dramatized and partially fictionalized story of the Salem witch trials that took place in the Massachusetts Bay Colony during 1692-93. Miller wrote the play as an allegory for McCarthyism, when the United States government persecuted people accused of being communists. Miller was questioned by the House of Representatives' Committee on Un-American Activities in 1956 and convicted of contempt of Congress for refusing to identify others present at meetings he had attended.

"I'm very proud of our production of THE CRUCIBLE. It's one of the greatest American plays that we have, and I speak for all of us in the cast and crew, we are honored and excited to dive back into this work. It's the kind of play that only gets deeper each time we do it because the writing is so incredible and the subject matter so relevant both on a political and personal scale" said director Eric Tucker.

THE CRUCIBLE will star Alan Altschuler (Frances Nurse), Shirine Babb (Rebecca Nurse, Tituba, Mercy Lewis), Rajesh Bose (Giles Corey), Truett Felt (Abigail), Eliza Fichter (Ann Putnam, Susanna Walcott, Sarah Good), Caroline Grogan (Mary Warren) David Keohane (Thomas Putnam, Hathorne, Herrick), Susannah Millonzi (Elizabeth, Betty), Galen Molk (Cheever), Ryan Quinn (Proctor), Randolph Curtis Rand (Parris), John Terry (Danforth) and Eric Tucker (Hale).

Directed by Eric Tucker, Arthur Miller's THE CRUCIBLE has scenic design by John McDermott, costume design by Charlotte Palmer-Lane, lighting design by Les Dickert, and casting by Eisenberg and Beans Casting.

Previews begin Friday, March 27, 2020 at the Connelly Theater (220 East Fourth Street), opening Sunday, March 29 for a limited four-week engagement through Sunday, April 26, 2020.

Tickets are now on sale for BEDLAM's production of Arthur Miller's THE CRUCIBLE at www.bedlam.org (833-4BEDLAM). Tickets range from $65 - $115, and the playing schedule is as follows: Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7pm, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday at 1pm.





