Theatre Actor and Director Keith Baxter Dies at Age 90

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that theatre actor and director Keith Baxter has died at age 90.

Most recently, Baxter appeared alongside Michael Urie in Hamlet at The Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, D.C. The award-winning Welsh actor and STC Affiliated Artist also appeared at STC as Angelo in Measure for Measure; Antonio in The Merchant of Venice; and in Henry IV. He also directed The Importance of Being Earnest, An Ideal Husband, Mrs. Warren’s Profession, The Imaginary Invalid, Lady Windemere’s Fan, The Rivals, and The Country Wife.

His Broadway credits include A Man for All Seasons, The Affair, Avanti, Sleuth, A Meeting by the River, and Corpse.

Internationally, he appeared in Stratford, Ontario in Antony and Cleopatra with Maggie Smith; Vershinin; and Hamlet. In London, he was seen in Tea and Sympathy, Change of Tune, Where Angels Fear to Tread, You Never Can Tell, The Rivals, Sleuth, Tennessee Williams’ The Red Devil Battery Sign (which Williams dedicated to him), Corpse, Barnaby and the Old Boys (which he wrote), Private Lives, and Dangerous Corner.

No stranger to the screen, Baxter appeared as Prince Hal in Orson Welles’ Chimes at Midnight and on television, he starred in Hawaii Five-0.

His play Cavell was at Chichester Festival Theatre. He directed Rope, Dangerous Corner, Gaslight.

Baxter's awards include a Bronze Medal from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (1956); Theatre World Award (1961); and a Drama Desk Award and Outer Circle Critics Award (Sleuth, 1971). His book My Sentiments Exactly was published in 1998.