TheaterWorksUSA Raises $1.6 Million Through Virtual Fundraiser Event
The event took place on Friday evening.
Stars, artists, families, and organizations rallied online Friday evening to share performances and their own personal experiences with the work of TheaterWorksUSA at the organization's first virtual benefit, Connecting the Dots.
The evening secured nearly $1.6 million in support for the company and honored twin brothers, creativity champions and award-winning author/illustrators Paul and Peter H. Reynolds of FableVision and International Dot Day for their outstanding contributions to the educational and cultural development of young people around the world. TheaterWorksUSA recently shared highlights of its continued theatrical programming, including an upcoming first-time broadcast and digital recording of We The People, shot live and reimagined for a digital landscape.
The fundraising success was the result of a leadership gift from TWUSA Board Chair Lisa Chanel and the Chanel Family Foundation combined with support from over 200 audience members to the virtual event shared on Broadway On Demand.Lisa shared, "Theater companies are facing an unprecedented crisis. The impact that TheaterWorksUSA has on young people nationwide is unequaled and deserving of support, as is the role this organization plays in creating jobs for artists. It is a great privilege for the Chanel Family Foundation to support TheaterWorksUSA as it embraces the opportunity to evolve and recommit to telling inclusive stories that educate, entertain, and inspire young and family audiences. We hope that others who are able to contribute will join us in doing so at this critical moment."
In the call for community support, composer Ben Wexler highlighted TheaterWorksUSA's educational programming response to the shutdown, sharing that "TheaterWorksUSAcademy continues to provide theater education and creative opportunity to young people." Wexler currently teaches the songwriting course provided in the education programming at TheaterWorksUSA. Laura Benanti refers to the storytelling that TheaterWorksUSA shares as "the best way to crack open someone's mind and heart," while the evening's features Jelani Aladdin and Daphne Rubin-Vega contributed heart-felt connections to the organization, with Rubin-Vega calling the work the "pulse of the universe" necessary to grow. Richard Kind passionately names TheaterWorksUSA a "vital entity" to the field as one of the many reasons to continue support during this time.
In a letter to supporters, Artistic Director Barbara Pasternack and Executive Director Michael Harrington shared that they "remain dedicated to pursuing our mission and have adapted to this unprecedented time in a way that is intended to benefit young audiences around the country now and well into the future."
The Connecting the Dots virtual fall benefit at TheaterWorksUSA streamed on the Broadway On Demand platform and was produced by Jim Kierstead, Executive Producer, Heather Arnson, Creative Director, and Asad Javed as Technical Director/Editor of Broadway Virtual.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Original Cast of HAMILTON to Reunite for Joe Biden Fundraiser
This Friday, Lin-Manuel Miranda and original cast members from Broadway's Hamilton will appear and perform as part of a virtual fundraiser for preside...
Several NYC Theaters Form Coalition to Urge Reopening with Greatly Modified Seating Plans
Several New York City theatres with the ability to greatly modify and limit their seating plans in accordance with social distancing rules are taking ...
PHOTO: THE SOUND OF MUSIC Child Actors Wear Masks Inspired By the Film's Costumes
The surviving actors who played the Von Trapp children in the film The Sound of Music are all supporting wearing a mask in a fun way fans of the film ...
VIDEO: Check Out the Official Trailer For the Film Adaptation of EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE
The first official trailer has dropped for the upcoming film adaptation of the musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie. ...
Trump Uses 'Memory' at Rally Despite Cease-and-Desist from Andrew Lloyd Webber
In June, Cats veteran Betty Buckley called on Webber to take action, prompting his Really Useful Group to officially condemn its use, submitting forma...
VIDEOS: Cynthia Erivo, Adam Lambert, Andrea Bocelli, and More Perform at the Virtual Carousel of Hope Ball
Last night, event chair and host Barbara Davis and co-chair Dana Davis led a star-studded line-up of talent for the 2020 Carousel of Hope Ball, put on...