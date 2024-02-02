Theater Resources Unlimited to Present Live Broadcast of 1920 By Scott Sublett, Directed By Christopher Scott

Theater Resources Unlimited is partnering with CreateTheater.com to present the fourth virtual edition of theTRU Voices New Plays Reading Series, with the generous support of RK Greene and The StoryLine Project.The series marks a new partnership with Streaming Musicals and the new Milliron Media Group Studios,enabling TRU to have more sophisticated capabilities in the virtual presentation of new works for theater, including up to eight cameras and high-quality sound. Adding to the excitement: TRU Voices kicks off with a rare opportunity to view a live broadcast of a new play. Sunday 2/11 at 4pm ET will mark the debut of 1920 by Scott Sublett, directed by Christopher Scott, with Gene Gillette and Marina Shay. The producer is John Ewing III, a current member of the TRU producer Master Class. Tickets are available now at https://truonline.org/events/1920/.

Streaming Musicals explains further, "We're proud to partner with TRU in this unprecedented special event. This is something we've never quite done before: a live broadcast, like in the early days of television! It's part of a groundbreaking series we call The Reading Series, a hybrid event of new play development and streaming that is excited to have TRU Voices on board."

Sunday, February 11, 2024 at 4pm ET

John Ewing III presents a live broadcast of

1920 by Scott Sublett

directed by Christopher Scott

starring Gene Gillette, Marina Shay

1920 is a witty, intimate look at a famous couple in American history. It takes place the night 36-year-old Eleanor Roosevelt confesses her bisexuality to her handsome, still healthy, 37-year-old husband Franklin. They teeter on the verge of divorce, but out of their conflict they forge a new kind of marriage ... and political alliance. Like Hamilton, 1920 explores the flawed and fascinating human side of our national heroes.

The reading will be followed by TRU's unique "Dollars and Sense" industry talkback featuring prominent commercial producers, artistic directors and general managers. Panelists will include Jane Bergere, producer (Current: Water for Elephants. Previous: The Shark is Broken, Funny Girl, Beetlejuice, Kinky Boots, Hello Dolly, Angels in America, War Horse, Metamorphosis, The Exonerated); R.K.Greene, producer (Current: Harmony, Beau. Previous: Peter and the Starcatcher, The Lightning Thief tour, Farinelli and the King, A Time to Kill, Cougar the musical, Room Service); others TBA.

1920 will also be available On Demand for a limited time after February 11, for 4 days only, dates to be announced.

Scott Sublett (playwright) is an award-winning writer and director of feature films and author of "Screenwriting for Neurotics." His musical Stealing Freedom was presented at the A.R.T./NY Theatre by Amas Musical Theatre in 2017 and 2018; Bye-Bye Bin Laden was named "one the top five premieres of 2004" by "The San Francisco Bay Guardian."; his verbatim theatre piece The Mothers about Mormon moms of queer kids, was selected for the An Other Theatre Company New Play Festival in April 2023. Christopher Scott (director) directed Hip Hop Cinderellaat New Victory, was artistic director of Masterworks Theater Company and directed the Audelco nominated off-Broadway revival of The Glass Menagerie.

Marina Shay (Eleanor) has worked in important theaters across the country, including the Cleveland Playhouse, Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, Syracuse Stage (SALT Awards Best Actress nomination), Alabama Shakespeare Festival, Geva Theater, Virginia Stage, Gulfshore Playhouse, and Trinity Rep; and made her off-Broadway debut in a modernization of Paradise Lost. Gene Gillette (Franklin) was in the ensemble of the Broadway smash hit To Kill a Mockingbird, the national tours of War Horse and The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Partnership at The Mint, NYC and MacBeth w/Frances McDormand at Berkeley Rep.

Producer John Ewing III is an alumnus of TRU's producing program, and currently in the TRU Master Class. He is well-versed in entertainment production with credits in film (The Redemption of a Dog, The Marriage Chronicles and The Last Letter) as well as theater and concert promotion. Live entertainment plays and concerts include Love Jones The Musical, Ronnie Bobby Rickey & Mike, The Festival of Praise.

Readings will be presented Sundays, February 11, 18 and 25, 2024 at 4pm. The series executive producer is TRU executive director Bob Ost with technical producers IBen Cenholt of RuneFilms and Tom Polum of Streaming Musicals. The series is administered by TRU literary manager Cate Cammarata and literary assistant Ross Milstead. For an overview of the series, visit https://truonline.org/tru-voices-details-and-history/ Tickets start at $12 for play only, $15 for play plus talkback and are available at the individual event pages, links provided below.

Sunday, February 18, 2024 at 4pm ET

Take My Shot Productions/Nicolette Blount

in association with Kenady Sean presents

Rolling with the Punches by Joel S. Bailey,

directed by Ben Rauch

Jo, a wheelchair-bound 20-something, lives largely confined to a second story walk-up, but when her mother's boyfriend moves in, Jo's life is turned upside-down. Her poor judgment causes a serious accident, and Jo is wrongly placed in the infamous asylum, Dunning State Hospital. Her treatment motivates her to fight for the repeal of Chicago's archaic 'Ugly Law', (deformed and unsightly people must stay out of sight from the public). The law's repeal in 1974 remains a milestone in the Civil Rights movement for the disabled. CLICK HERE for tickets.

Sunday, February 25, 2024 at 4pm ET

Wayward Creatives and Nima Makela present

Un Hombre: A Golem Story by Stephen Kaplan,

directed by Farah Alvin

starring Broadway's Natascia Diaz, Tim Jones, Ben Sadowsky

A modern-day golem story about Rebecca Wolfson, a recently widowed single mother who is struggling to resume her creative life as a sculptor after the untimely death of her husband. She makes a clay man that comes to life to serve as a Bar Mitzvah and Spanish tutor for her 12-year-old son, Josh, who is grappling with his own grief and loss. As mother and son embrace the magic of this seemingly perfect solution to their problems, the clay man begins questioning his own existence and purpose, forcing all three to confront the truths they've all been avoiding. CLICK HERE for tickets.

TRU's renowned "Dollars and Sense" industry talkback will follow each reading featuring lineups of commercial producers, general managers and not-for profit artistic directors. Since the series was created to not only develop new plays but also new producers for theater, as well as foster the relationship between writers and producers with the hope that our readings will launch future steps of development, the talkbacks will focus on the development of the work read.

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is the leading network for developing theater professionals, a twenty-nine-year-old 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to help producers produce, emerging theater companies to emerge healthily and all theater professionals to understand and navigate the business of the arts. Membership includes self-Producing Artists as well as career producers and theater companies.

TRU publishes an email community newsletter of services, opportunities and productions; presents weekly Community Gatherings; offers a Producer Development & Mentorship Program taught by prominent producers and general managers in New York theater, and also presents Producer Boot Camp workshops to help aspirants develop business skills. TRU serves writers through the TRU Voices Play Reading Series, Writer-Producer Speed Date, a Practical Playwriting Workshop, How to Write a Musical That Works and a Director-Writer Communications Lab.

Programs of Theater Resources Unlimited are supported in part by the Montage Foundation, The Storyline Project and the Leibowitz Greenway Foundation; and the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.

For more information about TRU membership and programs, visit www.truonline.org.