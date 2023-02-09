Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theater Resources Unlimited to Host QUEEN OF SAD MISCHANCE Industry Talkback

This thought-provoking and culturally complex new play features Ciara Chanel, Carrie Gibson and Zack Watson.

Feb. 09, 2023  

Theater Resources Unlimited is partnering with Cate Cammarata of CreateTheater to present the 2023 TRU Voices New Plays Reading Series, with the generous support of R.K. Greene and The StoryLine Project, on Sundays, February 12 & 19, 2023 at 3pm. Each play will be followed by TRU's renowned "Dollars and Sense" talkback focusing on the future development of the play read, and featuring professional producers and artistic directors. Tickets are now on sale at https://www.onthestage.tickets/show/theater-resources-unlimited/63a9e9d01a8beb0e40eb4237/.

Event Details:

Sunday 2/12 at 3pm ET

Max Needle presents

QUEEN OF SAD MISCHANCE

by John Minigan

directed by Sharifa Williams

This thought-provoking and culturally complex new play features Ciara Chanel, Carrie Gibson and Zack Watson. Stage directions will be read by director/teacher/dialect coach/actor Page Clements, and the tech team includes technologist Jesica Garrou and tech editor Henry Garrou, plus graphic designer Irvin Stafford and composer Colin Minigan.

Kym, a biracial college senior, thinks she's lucked into the perfect resume-builder for a career in academia: helping renowned white feminist scholar Beverly Norden finish her ground-breaking book on Shakespeare's Queen Margaret before Alzheimer's makes the task impossible. The passing months make clear that Beverly's failing memory is not the greatest obstacle to their work, forcing Kym to reassess her connection with Beverly, Beverly's son, and academia itself. Can Kym follow echoes of the Margaret story in her own path forward?

The series executive producers are TRU executive director Bob Ost; TRU literary manager and founder of CreateTheater, Cate Cammarata; and technical producer Iben Cenholt. According to Ost "The Dollars and Sense talkback is really at the heart of our mission. Not only do we take joy in helping writers hear their work read professionally, we also want to create a forum for useful feedback that can help move the work forward to a next stage of development." He adds, "Our talkbacks are unique because we put the play's producer in conversation with other producers, and we let the writer sit back, listen and learn."

The exciting lineup of producers for the first talkback will include Margot Astrachan, producer (Diana, The Prom, A Gentleman's Guide..., Ghost the musical, Around the World in 80 Days, Nice Work If You Can Get It, On a Clear Day...); R.K. Greene and the StoryLine Project, producer (Peter and the Starcatcher, The Lightning Thief tour, Farinelli and the King, A Time to Kill, Cougar the Musical, Room Service; upcoming: Beau, Harmony); Jana Robbins, producer: Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish (Drama Desk Award), Company revival Broadway and West End (Tony & Olivier Awards), Ragtime revival, Little Women, UK productions of The Jazz Age, The Astonishing Times of Timothy; upcoming: Rose in London (as Pinnacle Productions with producing partner Haley Swindal); Janel Scarborough, producer/creative investor (Single Black Female, Thoughts of a Colored Man, Tony nominated revival for colored girls...), co-founder TRU Diversity; Haley Swindal, producer/investor forThe Lion off- Broadway (Drama Desk Award), The Astonishing Times of Timothy Cratchit , The Jazz Age, yiddish Fiddler on the Roof revival; financial stake in Something Rotten, On Your Feet, Lifespan of a Fact, upcoming producing projects: television: The Tryout, West End: Rose; Broadway: upcoming revival to be announced with Pinnacle Productions (alongside partner Jana Robbins); Ric Wanetik, producer (Tony nominated Twilight Los Angeles: 1992, Broadway's Marlene, Off-Broadway's Jolson and Company) and senior advisor for America to the Royal Shakespeare Company.

The second play in the series is Lost Sock Laundry by Ivan Faute, produced by Megan Schadler and directed by Christina Rose Ashby, and will be presented Sunday, February 19 at 3pm ET. The cast of this cross-cultural view of the contemporary American melting pot will include Musa Gurnis, Alexa Ramos, Haneen Arafat Murphy, Patrick O'Dea, Aline Salloum and Matt McGlade. Haneen Arafat Murphy returns to the TRU Voices Series having starred in 2021 in Tiny Empty Nest by David Beardsley. Stage directions will be read by Anna Frankl-Duval, and the tech team will include production assistant Brett Bullard with videography by Verte Creative. An impressive lineup of producers for the "Dollars and Sense" industry talkback will be announced later this week. Tickets can be purchased directly at this link.

Theater Resources Unlimited

(TRU) is the leading network for developing theater professionals, a twenty-nine-year-old 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to help producers produce, emerging theater companies to emerge healthily and all theater professionals to understand and navigate the business of the arts. Membership includes self-producing artists as well as career producers and theater companies. TRU publishes an email community newsletter of services, opportunities and productions; presents weekly Community Gatherings; offers a Producer Development & Mentorship Program taught by prominent producers and general managers in New York theater, and also presents Producer Boot Camp workshops to help aspirants develop business skills. TRU serves writers through the TRU Voices Play Reading Series, Writer-Producer Speed Date, a Practical Playwriting Workshop, How to Write a Musical That Works and a Director-Writer Communications Lab. Programs of Theater Resources Unlimited are supported in part by the Montage Foundation, The Storyline Project and the Leibowitz Greenway Foundation. For more information about TRU membership and programs, visit truonline.org.

