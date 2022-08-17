Theater Resources Unlimited and Write Act Repertory VIRTUAL TRU Audition Weekend 2022

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) in association with John Lant and Tamra Pica of Write Act Repertory announce the annual VIRTUAL TRU Audition Weekend 2022 on Saturday & Sunday, September 17 &18, 2022, from 10a - 6p ET via Zoom. A chance to be seen by over 40 theater companies, producers, writers, directors, agents and casting directors in one 2-minute audition! For more information, visit https://truonline.org/events/virtual-audition-2022/.

All TRU members and AEA members will be accepted, and then remaining applicants will be selected based on type, training and experience. We strongly encourage diversity - we are inviting a range of 50 or more theater companies and indie producers with a range of casting needs, including live performance, film and virtual. So yes, they want to see YOU.

Your registration includes:

MEET THE COACHES event on Sunday August 28, 1-5pm ET - Monolog and music coaches, plus accompanists, will tell you about their methods, then you'll have the opportunity to meet each in a one-on-one conversation and work with an outside eye to help you do your best audition.

VIRTUAL AUDITION TECHNIQUE AND PROTOCOL session - Tuesday 9/6, 7-9pm with casting director Jamibeth Margolis; or Thursday 9/8, 7pm-9pm with agent Valerie Adami and casting director Bob Kale

ONE-ON-ONE VIRTUAL TECH COACHING during the week before the event

TECH TUTORIAL to guide you in placement, camera quality, optimal Wi-fi, mic, background and more!

Who Will Be Coming To See You:

Confirmed companies (as of 8/11/22): American Renaissance Theatre Co, American Theater of Actors, Antonia Arts, Break a Leg Productions, Blake Avenue Productions, Cooper Jordon Entertainment, CreateTheatre Play Festival, Creative Equilibrium, Cross-Eyed Bear Productions, En Avant Productions, Face to Face Films/ALM Entertainment, Felice Lesser Dance Theater, Filmus Inc., From Now on Productions, Goodlight Productions, HME Productions, Killing Kompany Dinner Theater, Mind the Gap Productions, New Tune Entertainment, New York New Works Theatre Festival, Next Act 2 Follow, Nickel City Opera, NSR Productions, Osparations, Peculiar Works Project, Pulse Ensemble Theatre, Rhymes Over Beats, Ripple Effect Artists, Sacred Ground Productions, Sam Affoumado, Sanford Silver Productions, Shoestring Virtual Theatre, Spoken Word Entertainment, Stageplays Theater Company, Triangle Theatre, TRU Voices New Plays Reading Series, ViOp Productions, vMHF Theatricals, Wildly Productive Productions, Write Act Repertory.

Confirmed Industry (as of 8/11/22): agent Valerie Adami (SW Artists); casting directors Robin Carus (Robin Carus Casting), Helene Galek (Helene Galek Casting), Bob Kale (MKA Casting), Scott Powers (Scott Powers Casting); managers Deborah Dotoli of AAG Talent, Susan Campochiaro Confrey of CBU Management, Inc.

What Actors Have Said About The Tru Audition Event:

I'd like to thank you for the thoughtfulness of your audition process. I appreciated the preparation, tips and personal attention - I learned useful techniques I'll use in future. (And I do hope there is a Zoom Audition future - there are some advantages, along with the real disadvantages.) ~Therese McGinn, '21

Thank you so much for the guidance and experience of auditioning for the TRU Universe via Zoom on Sunday. Thru the webinars and emails and day-of preparation, everyone was so very patient and friendly and informative. For things that usually feel like being shot out of a bullet, you made it work! ~Sierra Rein, '21

It was such an amazing opportunity to get to network and get back to do what we love for a little bit! So, thank you so so so much! ~Ana Grethel Solis, '21

This was a wonderful experience. The efficiency and thoughtfulness of the staff was a rare treat, and you created an amazingly actor-friendly environment that allowed actors to stay focused on their work and preparation and feel well cared for. ~Lynda Rodolitz, '18

The process was incredibly organized which really puts you at ease as an actor. Thank you for an incredible experience! ~Jackie Schiffer, '18

Audition Weekend Submission Requirements

A digital version of your current headshot

Professionally formatted resume

TRU Audition application (on-line preferred: https://forms.gle/m18B2LTsXJy4tGc56 )

An email with all the information required for our casting sheets: name/email/phone/ht, wt, eyes, hair/vocal type, range/union status/audition pieces (see application packet for details)

Payment

To Apply

Register and pay using the payment options in the bright red box at https://truonline.org/events/virtual-audition-2022/; then email your application and headshot/resume to TRUActors@gmail.com - we must have everything (payment, application, headshot, resume, casting sheet details) before your application is considered complete.Electronic submissions are preferred, but materials may also be mailed to: Theater Resources Unlimited/Audition, 115 W. 29th Street, Suite 1200, NY NY 10001 (please email TRUActors@gmail.com to let us know you have mailed materials).

Audition Dates and Details

Saturday & Sunday, September 17 & 18

Non-singing Auditions: Saturday 10AM-6PM

Singing Auditions: Sunday 10:00AM-6PM (you will be required to perform a monologue, too)

IT PAYS TO APPLY EARLY! The first 80 applicants are automatically accepted. After that, only TRU members and Equity members are automatically accepted; non-member applications will be passed in after the final submission date of September 8, subject to availability.

Standard (early) registration thru 8/28

TRU members and AEA, $45 | Non-members, $60 | Audition/Membership Package, $125

You may audition on both days for an added fee of $35 - contact TRUActors@gmail.com for payment instructions.

Late registration thru 9/8

TRU members and AEA, $80 | Non-members $95 | Audition/Membership package Standard Registration, $160

You may audition on both days for an added fee of $60 - contact TRUActors@gmail.com for payment instructions.

If available, last-minute spots may be purchased for $110, after 9/9.

If you want to be guaranteed a slot, you may purchase a standard Membership/Audition Package for $125 before 8/28, $160 after 8/28.

STUDENT DISCOUNT AVAILABLE - email TRUStaff1@gmail.com for code, and provide your student ID.

SCHOLARSHIPS AVAILABLE. If you have genuine financial need, fill out our scholarship application at https://forms.gle/xuvG5Q1T4CnZX6Rm6

FINAL SUBMISSION DEADLINE: 9/8 (postmark). Audition times will be assigned around 9/10-11.

To download the application form please visit https://truonline.org/events/virtual-audition-2022/.