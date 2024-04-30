Theater Resources Unlimited Upcoming TRU Community Gathering: Reach For The STAAR ﻿(and Learn About The League Of Historic American Theaters)

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is now in its fourth year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date over 200 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts their Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19, and to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward as theater reopens.

5/3 - Reach for the STAAR (and Learn about the League of Historic American Theaters). In the room: Tammy Pierchoski, executive director of the STAAR (Southern Tennessee Area Arts Repertory), a small not-for-profit company in Pulaski, Tennessee that turned the first floor of an 1868 Opera house into a 177 seat home for a small local theater company. Hear about their plan to renovate the opera house itself and transform it into a cutural destination for the broader Tennesee area. Their focus is on family theater, as well as arts education for children, teens and adults as well. Click here to register and receive the zoom link.

UPCOMING

5/10 - Finding Her Way to the Right Story: A Conversation with Joanna Gleason. In the room: Joanna Gleason, actress in theater (Tony winner for Into the Woods, nominee for A Day in the Death of Joe Egg and Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), film (Crimes and Misdemeanors, Hannah and Her Sisters, Heartburn, Boogie Nights) and TV (The Good Wife, The West Wing). She also coaches singing actors and has dipped her toe into film directing. What is her favorite medium to work in, and why? Does each have its satisfaction? How does she choose her roles? Are there differences in how she approaches a role in film versus stage? What were some of her most gratifying moments, in or out of the spotlight? And what advice does she have for younger actors looking to build a career? Click here to register and receive the zoom link.

Check back at TRU's web page for future 2024 gatherings: truonline.org/tru-community-gathering. To receive the Zoom invitation for weekly meetings, email TRUnltd@aol.com with "Zoom Me" in the subject header. These gatherings are free for TRU members, non-members are asked to make an optional tax-deductible donation or consider joining TRU at truonline.org/membership to support the organization's ongoing efforts to serve the community.

Videos of past Community Gatherings may be viewed on TRU's YouTube channel atyoutube.com/channel/UC43rsChi4fA23dNLeloaF_A/. And a new podcast series, TRU Talks About Theater featuring 2023 Community Gathering conversations is now available wherever you get your podcasts; or tune in at ElectraCast: https://electracast.com/?s=Theater+Resources

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is the leading network for developing theater professionals, a thirty-one year old 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to help producers produce, emerging theater companies to emerge healthily and all theater professionals to understand and navigate the business of the arts. Membership includes self-Producing Artists as well as career producers and theater companies.

TRU publishes an email community newsletter of services, opportunities and productions; presents weekly Community Gatherings; offers a Producer Development & Mentorship Program taught by prominent producers and general managers in New York theater, and also presents Producer Boot Camp workshops to help aspirants develop business skills. TRU serves writers through the TRU Voices Play Reading Series, TRUSpeak: Hear Our Voices evening of short plays, Writer-Producer Speed Date, a Practical Playwriting Workshop, How to Write a Musical That Works and a Director-Writer Communications Lab.

Programs of Theater Resources Unlimited are supported in part by the Montage Foundation, The Storyline Project and the Leibowitz Greenway Foundation; and the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.

For more information about TRU membership and programs, visit www.truonline.org.

Play Broadway Games